Punjab govt gives nod for staggered arrival of flights

Passengers coming out of the Airport after domestic flights were resumed amid locked down at Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali. (Express File Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Passengers coming out of the Airport after domestic flights were resumed amid locked down at Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali. (Express File Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The directorate of civil aviation Saturday permitted the staggered landing of flights carrying the stranded Indian passengers from abroad the international airports in Mohali and Amritsar.

The flights with passengers from Haryana, Chandigarh will land at the Chandigarh International Airport, while the passengers from Jammu and Kashmir and HP will land at the Amritsar airport.

Director, Civil Aviation, Punjab, Girish Dayalan said that during unlock 2.0, permission will be granted to airlines to land, but only subject to certain conditions. Primarily, to facilitate easier transport, airlines must ensure that separate flights carry passengers living in the different states. “After consultation with the District Administration, capacity of handling incoming passengers and ensuring proper Institutional Quarantine (IQ), the arrival of flights may be staggered allowing only two flights a day, at either airport. Under exceptional circumstances, more flights may be considered,” he added.

The respective state governments may designate their nodal officers from whom permission is to be sought and who will be responsible for making arrangements to collect or transport their passengers to their respective states. The names and the contact details of the nodal officers may be communicated to the office of the Director, Civil Aviation via email.

The airlines operators seeking permission will have to seek permission from the office of the Director, Civil Aviation. If any passengers are from the states other than Punjab, then before applying for permission to the office of Director, Civil Aviation, they will seek permission from the nodal officer of the state concerned.

Airlines will also have to supply an undertaking from the nodal officer, stating that the arrangements for the transport of passengers from the airport to the respective state and further institutional quarantine will be made by the respective state government.

They will also have to give a soft copy of the flight manifest in the specified

format clearly giving a breakup of the passengers of Punjab (clearly mentioning destination district) and passengers from the other states while applying for the permission.

The permission should be applied at least two days before the intended date of arrival, which would facilitate coordination with among the state governments. Furthermore, all passengers should be informed of the quarantine requirements of the respective state before booking. All passengers from Punjab will have to download the Cova App and should make advance bookings in hotels for their institutional quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd