Punjab govt to develop Sohian Bir as eco-tourism centre: Aman Arora

Punjab Information and Public Relations minister Aman Arora said that Sohian Bir in Sangrur district will be developed as an eco-tourism centre by the state government.

Arora disclosed this while talking to reporters after holding a detailed meeting with Chief Wildlife Warden Punjab Praveen Kumar, Chief Conservator (Wildlife) Gitanjali, Wildlife Institute Dehradun experts Dr Habib Bilal and Dr Samrat, and Divisional Forest Officer Monika Devi Yadav at Sohian Bir.

The minister said that this Bir has been spread over an area of more than 700 acres, which is greater than Chhatbir. He said that in order to make this spot full of natural beauty and a centre of attraction for people at national and international level, he would soon take up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following which it would be sent to the Union government for approval.

Other Reads | Punjab: Special lecture on scholarship schemes for govt schools on Sept 13

Arora said that bringing the endangered black buck to Sohian Bir was also discussed at the meeting. He said that according to wildlife and forest experts, trees that could provide a habitat for animals and add more beauty to the place would also be planted at the Bir.

Arora said that about two-and-a-half months ago, he along with the Minister of Forests and Wildlife Protection Punjab Lal Chand Kataruchak visited this place and since then he has been continuously working with the officials of the Wildlife and Forest Department for the revitalization of the Bir. He said that a preliminary plan has been prepared to develop Sohian Bir as an eco-tourism centre and the improvement process will start soon.