scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Punjab govt to develop Sohian Bir as eco-tourism centre: Aman Arora

Arora said that bringing the endangered black buck to Sohian Bir was also discussed at the meeting

Arora said that about two-and-a-half months ago, he along with the Minister of Forests and Wildlife Protection Punjab Lal Chand Kataruchak visited this place and since then he has been continuously working with the officials of the Wildlife and Forest Department for the revitalization of the Bir. (Twitter/@AroraAmanSunam)

Punjab Information and Public Relations minister Aman Arora said that Sohian Bir in Sangrur district will be developed as an eco-tourism centre by the state government.

Arora disclosed this while talking to reporters after holding a detailed meeting with Chief Wildlife Warden Punjab Praveen Kumar, Chief Conservator (Wildlife) Gitanjali, Wildlife Institute Dehradun experts Dr Habib Bilal and Dr Samrat, and Divisional Forest Officer Monika Devi Yadav at Sohian Bir.

The minister said that this Bir has been spread over an area of more than 700 acres, which is greater than Chhatbir. He said that in order to make this spot full of natural beauty and a centre of attraction for people at national and international level, he would soon take up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following which it would be sent to the Union government for approval.

Other Reads |Punjab: Special lecture on scholarship schemes for govt schools on Sept 13

Arora said that bringing the endangered black buck to Sohian Bir was also discussed at the meeting. He said that according to wildlife and forest experts, trees that could provide a habitat for animals and add more beauty to the place would also be planted at the Bir.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

Arora said that about two-and-a-half months ago, he along with the Minister of Forests and Wildlife Protection Punjab Lal Chand Kataruchak visited this place and since then he has been continuously working with the officials of the Wildlife and Forest Department for the revitalization of the Bir. He said that a preliminary plan has been prepared to develop Sohian Bir as an eco-tourism centre and the improvement process will start soon.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 09:11:26 pm
Next Story

After woman’s suicide in Ludhiana, son too kills self

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement