Punjab govt bans public gatherings, tightens curbs on wedding functions

The Punjab government Monday put a bar on all public gatherings, restricted social gatherings to a maximum of five attendees and capped the number of guests at weddings and other functions at 30 people instead of the current cap of 50.

This comes days after 16 PCS officers tested positive for Covid-19 after 40 of them attended a luncheon. At least two IAS officers were infected after coming in contact with the PCS officers.

The government has asked police to register FIRs against those violating the curbs on public gatherings. According to a government notification, the management of marriage halls, hotels and commercial spaces will be held responsible in case the guidelines are violated and could face suspension of their licences.

