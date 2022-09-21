Punjab Governor cancels special Assembly session called by AAP govt

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Wednesday cancelled the special state Assembly session called by the AAP government on September 22.

A letter issued by the Office of Principal Secretary of the Government said the decision was taken as there is “no legal provision to convene a Special Session to move ‘Confidence Motion’ only, in favour of the State Government”.

Punjab Governor cancels special Vidhan Sabha session called by ⁦@AamAadmiParty⁩ government in Punjab ⁦@iepunjab⁩ ⁦@IndianExpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/0HtbQpUUxc — Kanchan Vasdev (@kanchan99) September 21, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party has been alleging that the BJP is trying to poach its MLAs in Punjab, and the government had called the special Vidhan Sabha session to bring a confidence motion and prove “people’s trust in the government”. Purohit had on September 20 allowed the Session.

The letter issued on Wednesday said the Governor had received representations against the session from Opposition leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Ashwani Sharma.

“This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Sh. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the ‘Confidence Motion’ only, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business,” the letter said.

The AAP had on Wednesday evening issued a three-line whip to all its legislators asking them to be present in the Assembly and vote in favour of the party. The party had earlier named Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur as Chief Whip AAP legislative party in Vidhan Sabha. The AAP also called its legialstive party meeting at 9 am on Thursday to strategise for the session.