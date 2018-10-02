Punjab got surplus rain after a decade

Three days of incessant rain in both states, main paddy cultivators, from September 22 to 24, had led to this. Three days of incessant rain in both states, main paddy cultivators, from September 22 to 24, had led to this.

AS THE monsoon season ended in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, Punjab has recorded surplus rain after a decade while Haryana, too, got the highest rain this season after 2010. Three days of incessant rain in both states, main paddy cultivators, from September 22 to 24, had led to this.

As per information procured from the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh office, in Punjab from June 1 to September 30, which is the official monsoon period, 527.4 mm rain was recorded against normal required 491.5 mm. It is seven per cent surplus. Before this Punjab had surplus rain in 2008 when Punjab had received 603 mm rain which was 20% surplus then the normal required. In the following years Punjab recorded-34.9%, -7.5%, -7.5%, -, 46.4%, -2.8%, -50.4%, -31%, -25 % and -21% rain in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 respectively. Year 2012, 2014 and 2015 were worst.

In Haryana 416.8 mm rain was recorded this rainy season against normal 461.3 mm which is 10% deficit. But still Haryana has got highest rain this year after 2010 when it had 557.4 mm rain which was 21.2% surplus.

In the following years, Haryana had recorded-18.6%, -39.6%, -22.5%, -56.5%, -38%, -26.8% and -25.7% in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Here too 2012, 2014 and 2015 years were worst.

Of four months of rainy season, both the states recorded surplus rain in June and September months and deficit rain in July and August.

According to month-wise details in June this year when the monsoon season started here, Punjab’s rain record was 89.7 mm against the required 44.5 mm in that month which was +102% surplus rain while Haryana had recorded 63.6 mm rain against the required normal rain of 45.4 mm which was +40 % surplus rain.

In July and August the individual months’ rain recorded in Punjab was 150.8 mm and 103.9 mm respectively against normal required 185.5 mm, and 173.6 mm respectively.

Haryana recorded 146.8 mm, and 78.1 mm rain in July, and August respectively against the required normal of 164.1 mm, and 174.5 mm respectively.

But in September month both the states have received highly surplus rain as Punjab got 183 mm against normal 90.8 mm which 102% more while Haryana got 129 mm against normal 80.3 mm which was 61% surplus.

Director, Indian Met Department, Chandigarh Office Surinder Pal said good rain was received in both the states in this monsoon season.

In Punjab Ropar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur got highly surplus rain with +71% , +52% and +38% rain respectively while six districts out of 22 got deficit rain including Ferozepur and Mansa received lowest with -74% and -58% rain respectively.

In Haryana Karnal District got highest rain with 44% surplus. Here 11 Districts got deficit rain out of 21 Districts.

