Amarinder Singh hits out at Amazon, demands withdrawal of toilet seat cover with Golden Temple image

Condemning the sale of toilet seat covers imprinted with an image of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has lashed out at e-commerce giant Amazon and sought an apology and immediate withdrawal of the product.

Taking to Twitter, Singh on Wednesday tweeted, “Strongly condemn the use of pictures of Sri Darbar Sahib with toilet seat by Philiphome Universal. It has hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide. Demand immediate withdrawal of the seat by the company and an apology.”

The chief minister’s reaction came on the day when a prominent Sikh body slammed the online retailer over showcasing products such as doormats and rugs with images of historically significant Sikh sites.

“It has come to our attention that several sellers are posting products onto your platform that culturally appropriates the imagery of the Golden Temple and spiritual imagery of other eastern cultures,” the Sikh Coalition’s Senior Manager of Advocacy & Policy Sim Singh had said in a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Senior Vice President & General Counsel David Zapolsky.

The body also asked Amazon to permanently prohibit the sale of such objectionable items and hoped the online seller would do more to ensure similar products do not appear on its platform.

The toilet seat covers appear to be no longer available on the e-commerce site as a search for the items lead to a message that says: “Sorry, we couldn’t find that page”.

Besides the offensive products, the company, Philliphome, is also selling doormats, rugs and toilet seat covers with images of the Christian cross, US President Donald Trump and the US flag on the e-commerce site.