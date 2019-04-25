Punjab: Fresh weather conditions may further delay harvesting

Due to long spell of cool weather this winter, coupled with last week’s rain, Punjab has seen -80 per cent less arrival of the wheat crop in grain markets over three weeks compared to the same corresponding period last year. The strong winds and rain, which hit the region Wednesday afternoon, may delay the harvesting further as this weather is predicted on Thursday as well by the Meteorological department.

Farmers and officials are fearing huge glut of crop in coming days. Punjab is expecting 18 million tonnes arrival of wheat crop.

Till April 23 only 16.42 LMT wheat arrived in grain markets.