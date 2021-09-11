Punjab former DGP Saini can’t be held till assembly polls: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in all cases pending against him, or likely to be registered, till assembly elections in Punjab slated to be held in Feb next year. The court also stayed further investigation in all the FIRs pending against Saini, with one exception — the Balwant Singh Multani murder case which is pending before the Supreme Court.

A bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, while issuing granting bail to the former top cop, observed that “the involvement of petitioner in multiple cases can be a political ploy in the wake of coming state legislative Assembly general elections”.

The court, exempted Saini from personal appearance till February 2022 before any court where any trial is pending against him but directed him not to leave the country without prior permission.

The orders came on a plea filed by Saini in 2018 wherein he had sought to hand over the investigation of any matter registered against him to the Central Bureau of Investigation or any other independent agency outside Punjab. Saini, in his plea, had stated that he is apprehensive about being falsely implicated in criminal cases on account of malice and ulterior motives on part of the political party in power in the state.

Saini, through his counsel — senior advocates APS Deol and Vinod Ghai assisted by advocates HS Deol and HS Oberoi — had also sought directions to the Punjab government to keep any proposal for arresting him in any criminal matter, in abeyance for a specific period so that he could seek recourse to his legal remedies.

Saini’s lawyers argued that in the wake of the Punjab Assembly elections, due in February 2022, the former DGP might be targeted.