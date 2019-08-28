Punjab floods: Nine days on, unplugged breaches drain hopes of relief

For nine days, sexagenarian Gurdyal Singh of Nall village has been witnessing the same scene sitting atop the boundary wall of his flooded house. The only change has been water level going down from 11 to six feet since first day of the flooding. But there is water all around still, and no hope of total respite till the breaches in the Dhussi Bandh nearby are plugged. Nall is right next to the Sutlej, just 500 metres from the bandh.

“Till the time these breaches are not plugged we will not have any respite..,” said Gurdyal Singh, who had climbed down to collect drinking water from mobile team moving in the village with relief material on a boat. He said there were 2-3 breaches that let water into the village.

Like him, Hazara Singh of adjoining village Mundi Cholian said that was 5-6 feet water still inside his village and his house, adding that he was spending days on the rooftop along with his family members.

Gurjant Singh of Gatta Mandi Kasu lost his small house which got washed away.

In Mandala Chhana village, Gurdev Singh said that his house too was washed away in the floods and there was 6-7 feet water still inside the village with around 70 families stranded on rooftops. It was a similar story in Mandala Khurad, Jania, and several other villages of Jalandhar’s Shahkot constituency, which is the worst affected.

While seven breaches have occurred in these villages in Shahkot constituency, the government has started work only to plug Jania breach in past nine days. Work on remaining six breaches in Mandala Chhanna, Mandala Khurad, Giddarpindi Extension, Chak Wadala, and Gatta Mandi Kasu is yet to start. Even in Jania, only 35 per cent plugging work is over.

People of affected villages said that due to standing water, their houses had developed cracks. Gurbhej Kaur of Nall also pointed out a crack in the foundation of their house.

Similar complaints of cracks were raised by people of Gatti Peer Baksh, Gatti Raipur, Fatehpur Bhagva, Jania Chahal and Jania villages. Total 18 breaches which have occurred in Jalandhar — 11 in Phillaur and seven in Shahkot. In Phillaur the work has been completed on nine.

In Sultanpur Lodhi subivision of Kapurthala, where four breaches have occurred, the work has not started till date.

Palwinder Kaur, the sarpanch of Sarupwal village in Sultanpur Lodhi where 50 feet wide breach has taken place, said that plugging of bandh was yet to start, but water had gone down 3-4 feet in her village. “Around a dozen houses have developed cracks,” she said.

Kuldip Singh of the same village said that for the past two days dirty water of Bein is flowing to their village and creating an unbearable stench.

In Kapurthala, four breaches had taken place, including at Bharowana and Sarupwal, but plugging is yet to start. The Drainage Department is getting the crates made by skilled labour and also getting the earth filled in the empty cement bags to start the work soon. In the meantime, the troubles of these flooded villages continue to increase with every passing day.