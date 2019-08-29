Punjab floods: Kar Sewaks plug flow of water towards Jania breach

With Army and MNREGA workers engaged by district administration struggling to patch the 600-ft wide Dhussi Bandh breach at Jania village, a major boost to their efforts came from Kar Sewaks who plugged an eroded 200-ft long spur to stop the flow of water towards the main breach.

The work was done under the guidance of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member and National Green Tribunal (NGT) monitoring committee member Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal.

The work to plug this spur was started on Saturday night and was completed on Wednesday morning.

“We have been working 22 hours continuously,” said environmentalist Baba Seechewal, adding that all the sand bags and other material was brought from across state by the people themselves for this work.

Drainage Department officials said that blocking the ‘continuous flow’ of water towards the breach was important and Kar Sewaks had done the job.