Punjab floods: Fresh threat looms over border villages after Pakistan releases more water

Villages in Punjab’s border district Ferozepur face an imminent flood threat after a major portion of an embankment in the catchment area of the Sutlej river was washed away on Sunday following the release of water by Pakistan into the Indian territory.

Advertising

Following the development, Punjab government officials said that the Ferozepur district administration is on high alert. Precautionary deployment of the NDRF and the Army teams has been made in view of threat which looms large in some villages.

“Pakistan has released water in huge quantity which caused damage to the embankment in Tendiwala village, and there is danger of floods in some villages,” a spokesperson of the Punjab government was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Being on guard, the district administration has announced evacuation in most sensitive villages along the Sutlej river as a precautionary step besides deploying various teams of the health department, food and civil supplies department and others,” he said.

Advertising

He also urged people not to panic saying that the administration is geared up for the task with relief work at vulnerable points being undertaken at a fast pace.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the Water Resources Department to work out a joint action plan with the Army to strengthen the embankment at the village on the Indo-Pak border.

While presiding over a high-level meet to review the flood situation in the state, Singh directed officials to ensure that the Tendiwala embankment on war footing is strengthened in order to avert flooding in nearby villages, an official statement said. The Punjab Chief Minister has also directed the Ferozepur deputy commissioner to keep NDRF teams on standby to meet any emergency situation.

Earlier, Singh had also announced that his government would canalise all rivers of the state taking technical support from the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Several villages of Ferozepur remain already inundated because of the recent rains and breaches in embankments of the river.

(With inputs from PTI)