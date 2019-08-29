Punjab floods: Deluge claims 8 persons, 4,228 cattle, govt sets aside Rs 475.56 crore

Recent floods in Punjab have claimed eight persons in the state, one each in Fazilka, Ropar and Jalandhar district and five in Ludhiana.

One person is reported to be missing and 12 are injured. Total crop area of over 1.72 lakh acre has been affected due to flooding.

According to government’s assessment of loss of lives and property, 298 pucca houses are partially and 1457 fully/severely damaged whereas 64 kuccha houses are partially and 49 fully/severely damaged.

As many as 4228 cattle heads have perished in the flood hit areas.

Apart from this, 5973 persons were evacuated to safer places. To deal with the aftermath, 99 relief camps for inmates were set up, where 2776 persons were housed. Nearly, 3000 cattle were kept in four relief camps. Average rainfall of 22 districts was reported to be 317.63 mm, which mainly caused damage in 544 villages of 18 districts, thereby affecting 13,635 persons.

Punjab government Wednesday set aside Rs 475.56 crore for the flood-hit districts of the state. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered the concerned officials to prepare comprehensive rehabilitation plans for the ravaged areas, including the works needed to be carried out post the relief operations.

A government statement said while Rs 242.33 crore is being used for the immediate infrastructure works/relief operations, another Rs 233.23 crore will be provided in the short and long term, after proper damage assessment and planning.

Reviewing the flood situation, Amarinder asked the Chief Secretary, who is heading the disaster management group, to ensure prompt execution of post flood infrastructure works to address the damage caused to the public installations. He also emphasised the need for constant monitoring of the post-flood operations to ensure time-bound action on such plans as may be prepared for the affected districts.

The Chief Minister has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to prepare rehabilitation plans and ensure supply of food, drinking water, shelter and medicines to all the affected people till so required. He also asked the animal husbandry department to provide the necessary fodder and medicines for the livestock in the affected areas on priority.

The review meeting was informed that of the total Rs 475.56 crore set aside for the execution of flood relief/infrastructure works, a sum of Rs 68.75 crore would be spent on restoration works in Ropar district, Rs 91.38 crore in Moga, Rs 119.85 crore in Jalandhar, Rs 189.62 crore in Kapurthala, Rs 54 lakh in Fazilka and Rs 5.42 crore in Ferozepur.

Amarinder Singh asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Development) to ensure that the agricultural land affected by floods is reclaimed and restored for sowing of the next crop well in advance. He assured necessary assistance for the affected farmers in the form of compensation for their losses and free seeds.

The CM was apprised that the flood-hit farmers would be compensated at Rs 12,000 per acre (GoI share — Rs 5000 and the state government — Rs 7000). The compensation would also include de-silting of land affected by floods. The compensation would be disbursed after completion of special girdawari, which the State Revenue Department has already ordered.

Deferring recovery of crop loans of the affected farmers taken from the State Cooperative Banks, the Chief Minister stated that he would take up this issue with the Centre to request for a similar decision by the commercial banks in the state.

It may be noted that the state government has already announced Rs 4 lakh per person to compensate the families of the deceased, besides monetary assistance to compensate the affected families in lieu of loss of their animals at Rs 30,000 per milch cattle, Rs 25000 for bullocks and Rs 3000 for sheep, goat and pig. The government would compensate the affected families at Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged pucca house and and Rs 95000 for fully damaged kaccha house.