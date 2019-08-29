Punjab floods: As donors step up to help flood victims, ration, medicines pour in

While Punjab continues to grapple with the trail of destruction left behind by the floods, Good Samaritans have stepped in to help get the victims back on their feet.

Relief material is now pouring into affected areas like Moga, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Ropar, while others are appealing to the masses to donate via social media.

Trolleys laden with relief material are now a common sight in affected areas. Rural NGO Moga district, which works in coordination with 170 youth clubs, is going into areas where no one else had gone before. Mohinderpal Loomba, president of the organisation, said, “We went to Lohian area in Jalandhar and visited Kangan, Jania villages where we supplied ration to flooded houses. Villagers are staying on rooftops in many areas. We also visited in Muthianwala, Tarligram, Kamaala villages in Ferozepur. We also issued an appeal through social media and were amazed at the number of donors that stepped up.”

Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Muthianwala, said, “Many people came to us with food and ration. We have asked them for mosquito repellants, mosquito nets and other basic medicines. Our houses were under water for 3-4 days. Hence mosquito breeding is a big issue in villages.”

Loomba said, “We are getting phone calls from across the state. We had to say no to some but noted their phone numbers so we can call them in the future when the flood victims need further relief in terms of re-building their houses. Most of the electrical gadgets have been damaged now.”

“Donation should be need-based. In many villages of Ferozepur, people have donated ration five times in five days which is not even required. Hence we made a point to make a list of donors,” said Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja from Bhai Ghaniya Cancer Roko Society.

In Ludhiana, the animal husbandry department collected 200 quintal of green fodder from donors which was chopped by farmers before sending it to Ropar and Jalandhar’s villages. The mini secretariat office’s departments in Ludhiana also collected ration, medicines and other daily needs items to be dispatched to different flood-affected villages.

The Indian Express also saw donors going via boat to Kaluwala village of Ferozepur, which is close to the India-Pak border, to distribute relief material. “Some cook food and come in this hot and humd weather to distribute it to the victims. I am getting endless calls from donors on a daily basis and this is a great gesture by Punjabis, which indeed is in their spirit. They are coming to us from Mansa, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur etc areas,” said Ferozepur DC Chander Gaind.

In Ludhiana, industrialists under the banner of the Business Network International (BNI) are also collecting relief material such as mattresses, bedsheets, table fans, torches, utensils etc to be distributed among victims.

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal told The Indian Express, “We distributed langar, but as of now we are focusing on plugging the breach.”