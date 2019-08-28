Punjab floods: 40-minute boat ride, walk through mudflow to get relief to remote border village

It is one in the afternoon and a tempo full of ration has arrived at Tendiwala village where repair work at the eroded embankment of Sutlej is on at war-footing. This is the last spot that the vehicle can access by road on its way to carry relief material to Kaluwala village across the Sutlej. The journey ahead must be made using a boat.

Kaluwala is the last Indian village on this side of the border with Pakistan. Though Sutlej flooded the village last week, most villagers have refused to leave, living in flooded homes without power during this period. There are 50 houses in the village. District administration has been sending ration through NGOs on a daily basis to this village. BSF teams too have been visiting the area, but most villagers are not ready to move out despite repeated attempts of administration to evacuate them.

On Wednesday, members of a charitable outfit from Ferozepur, with help from the administration, accessed the village through boat to distribute pulses, flour, sugar.

A member of the outfit, Jasbir Singh Sodhiwal, said: “It took us about 40 minutes to reach the village via boat with ration and we walked through silted, muddy area as well to reach villagers.”

Sodhiwal and his friends had distributed relief material here on Monday too. On one side of this village is the Sutlej river in which Kasur Nallah merges. The flow in the Kasur Nallah has eroded 15 feet of embankment towards the opposite side. The creek and the river merge in the area right in front of the village.

But the damage here is not because of the Kasur Nallah. It was the initial surge in Sutlej on Sunday that hit the village.

Around 1000 acres of agriculture land in the village was flooded. Five houses — belonging to Chuhar Singh, Malkiat Singh, Jeet Singh, Bale Singh and Amar Singh — collapsed, while few others have developed cracks.

Inderjit Singh, a boatman from the village, said, “50 families live here and do farming along the Sutlej bed, while few others come from Tendiwala village every day on boat to do farming and go back by the evening. This is our bread and butter and hence we live here only. We are used to living along Sutlej banks. Assi taan pani de parinde haan. saanu pani taun darr nai lagda.. assi bhot sare tufaan, ate baad dekhiyan han (We don’t fear the water. we have seen many floods and storms).”

“Kaluwala villagers use a boat to commute from July to September, while Army’s pontoon bridge exists to commute in the rest of the months. During monsoon, Army demolishes it as a precautionary measure as water level rises in Sutlej,” said Surinder Sharma, SDO, Drainage Department. The village has no school. Students go via boat to study till middle school in Gatti Rajoke village located about four km from Kaluwala, and later they go to Ferozepur city.

“These days students are not going as border schools are closed. College students go to the city..,” said Parkash Singh, who goes for farming in Kaluwala but lives in Tendiwala.

Another villager Jeet Singh said: “My house in Kaluwala has been damaged, my wife and kids are staying with my relatives, while I am working as labour here in Tendiwala to earn some money as my crop has been damaged completely.”

Apart from stench of rotten paddy, the villagers are also dealing with mosquito breeding after the flooding. Lack of power has only added to their hardships

“In the night hours, Nambardar Bachan Singh operates his generator for few hours and we sleep, but the day is hell. We take drinking water as well from the Nambardar’s borewell. There is no water in the houses now, though they stayed submerged for 3-4 days last week. But were are surrounded by water from all sides…Also, being on the border we are always on the edge,” said Inderjit Singh.

Another boatman from village, Amar Singh, said: “We are now busy erecting the electricity poles on our own, it is difficult to live without power.”

DC Ferozepur Chander Giand said, ”We have been asking villagers to shift to relief camps for at least 3-4 days, but they are not ready to listen. Only a few have come out so far. As NGOs are coming in large numbers to donate, hence we are giving them priority in distributing relief material, while we are giving them fodder, medicines….”