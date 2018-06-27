Punjab: First all-women de-addiction centre opens at Kapurthala civil hospital

“Due to stigma and non-availability of women-friendly de-addiction facility in the state, women are forced to hide their problems and suffer a lot,” the doctor said “Due to stigma and non-availability of women-friendly de-addiction facility in the state, women are forced to hide their problems and suffer a lot,” the doctor said

Punjab got its first government-run de-addiction centre exclusively for women, to be called Nav-Kiran Kendra, which was inaugurated by state’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra at the civil hospital in Kapurthala on Tuesday.

According to doctors, the 15-bed centre is a coordinated initiative of the district administration, the health department and the District Red Cross Society. Mohindra told The Indian Express all staff at the centre would be women and there would be CCTV coverage.

“Due to stigma and non-availability of women-friendly de-addiction facility in the state, women are forced to hide their problems and suffer a lot or had to be dependent on their male partners for the treatment like they do for the drugs,” Dr Sandeep Bhola, psychiatrist at the civil hospital in Kapurthala, said.

During the inauguration on Tuesday, Mohindra directed the authorities to strictly maintain confidentiality. Other than the 15-bed facility, the health department has created another 10-bed facility in the hospital to accommodate children less than 14 years of age.

