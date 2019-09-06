Punjab firecracker factory explosion: Will ensure that guilty officials face criminal proceedings, says Sukhjinder Randhawa

As administration cracks down on 31 illegal fireworks retail/manufacturing units, Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa speaks to The Indian Express about administrative lapses that led to the blast and the action the government plans to take.

What led to the blast?

Right now, we are not sure what kind of explosives were there. This blast could be due to the explosives or may be a cylinder blast led to it all. We are investigating what exactly happened. But one thing is clear that there was a big lapse that such a dangerous factory was running in the heart of the city was overlooked.

What steps have the government taken so far?

We have arrested three persons who were running such illegal factories or were selling crackers without any licence in Batala. It was brought to my notice that 35 such establishments existed in Batala where crackers were either sold or manufactured. Of these, 31 were illegal — running without any licence. We sealed all such establishments last night itself.

It was second time in last two years that a blast took place at the same place.

Yes. It is a serious issue that a blast happened two years back and it happened yet again. So, I will definitely take care that officials, who are responsible to keep a check on such illegal activities, are punished for failure in performing their duty. I will ensure that criminal proceedings are initiated against such officials.

Some victim families are holding civil and police administration responsible for this blast.

I am not saying that officials were not responsible. But at the same time public didn’t file any complaint. There were many houses around this factory and they never made any complaint against them.

But locals claims that they had indeed made several complaints against the factory.

No. No. No. I have seen all the files last night and there was no complaint against the factory. I know people are saying that they had made complaints, but there have been no written complaints. If someone is making a bomb behind my house and I am not complaining then this is also a thing of concern. But I want to say it again about officials responsible that ‘main thokunga jarur (I will definitely fix them). If it happened this time, it can happen again.

What is the deadline for the probe?

Additional Deputy Commissioner will give his report in 10 days.

But district administration is already taking a position that they didn’t give licence to this factory. Police is saying nobody complained to them. Then how will you hold any official responsible?

Whose responsibility it was to keep a check on things so that no one indulges in illegal business. Such excuses won’t work. But people should also understand that they should stop demanding that cracker sales should be allowed in the city during the Diwali season. We pushed cracker sale out of the city for their safety and public should also understand this.