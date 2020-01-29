Punjab: SC fincorp asks govt to release Rs 5.79 crore so it can give self-employment loans

The corporation claims that the Punjab government is not releasing the funds, which had been received from the Centre two years ago. (Representational Image) The corporation claims that the Punjab government is not releasing the funds, which had been received from the Centre two years ago. (Representational Image)

To mark the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak, the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PSCLDFC) had planned to distribute loans worth Rs 5.50 crore among members of the SC community for “self-employment” purposes. However, the corporation claims that the Punjab government is not releasing the funds, which had been received from the Centre two years ago.

The corporation, which was set up in 1970 in the state, had earlier got a nod from the state government to distribute the amount among SCs for self-employment, and 300 beneficiaries had already been selected through interviews.

The corporation had submitted bills worth Rs 5.79 crore with the Punjab treasury on September 27, 2019, but since then, the Punjab government has not released this amount.

According to the information procured from the corporation, it received a Rs 6 crore grant from the central government in 2016-17, out of which the Punjab government released Rs 5.21 crore to the corporation in the same year and a Rs 79 lakh balance remained with the government. In 2017-18, the Centre had released another grant of Rs 5 crore to the corporation, but that money was not released to the corporation by the state government. Hence, the amount pending with the state was Rs 5.79 crore. Out of this Rs 5.79 crore, the corporation wanted to give loans worth Rs 5.50 lakh to SCs.

Officials said that while the state government is, on one hand, making tall claims pitching self-employment, it is not releasing the money to the corporation.

PSCLDFC chairman Mohan Lal Sood told The Indian Express said he was thankful to the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for waiving around Rs 45.41 crore including Rs 17.66 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 27.75 crore in 2018-19, which the corporation had advanced to the beneficiaries for self employment and was on the verg of closure under previous government.

“But now we want that the CM should intervene to get the dues of the corporation released, out of which Rs 550 lakh will be used to provide loans to 300 beneficiaries for self-employment to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak,” he added.

“If we will show the utilisation of this money to the central government, then our Rs 226 lakh (Rs 2.26 crore) dues lying with the Centre would also be released,” said Sood.

The PSCLDFC chairman explained that the corporation runs on the basis of capital share basis — it gets 51% share from the state government and 49% from the Centre to run its business. It gives two types of loans, one against the properties of the beneficiary and another under the bank tie-up scheme.

Not just SCs, the differently-abled from other catergories including ‘general’ can also avail of the loan for self-employment.

Sources said that Punjab Vidhan Sabha Welfare Committee chairman Nathu Ram had asked the state finance secretary to get the corporation’s dues released and the matter was reported to the Punjab State SC Commission as well.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal could not be reached for comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd