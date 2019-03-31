Punjab FDA officer’s murder: Not aware of his arms licence, say kin of accused

Balwinder Singh, 50, who shot dead Punjab’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer Dr Neha Shoree in her office at Kharar on Friday, had not informed his family that he had purchased a revolver. His family members, who were present in Kharar civil hospital on Saturday to take his body, claimed that they had no clue that Balwinder had got an arms licence and even purchased a weapon.

After the post-mortem examination, Balwinder’s body was handed over to his family members.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Balwinder’s son Simranjeet Singh said, “Neither I nor my mother had any clue that my father had applied for an arms licence and had even purchased a revolver. It came as a shock for us.” Simranjeet runs a sports cafe at Morinda. He added that Balwinder was not very vocal and also “did not participate much in family talks”.

“As a father, he was a caring man and always used to ask me and my sister for any help or assistance that we required. He wanted my sister to get into medical profession. That’s why my elder sister had gone to Ukraine for pursuing her medical degree,” Simranjeet added.

The Ropar district administration had initiated a probe into how Balwinder managed to get an arms licence on which he subsequently purchased a .32 bore revolver that was used in the crime.

Ropar’s Deputy Commissioner Dr Sumit Jarangal said, “Balwinder had applied for an arms licence on January 17. The licence was issued to him on March 8 after full verification about his antecedents. Even his police verification report did not mention any criminal track record. There was no criminal case against him. Thus, he was issued an arms licence.”

Regarding the imposition of model code of conduct in the state, Dr Sumit said, “Balwinder had applied for the arms licence before model code of conduct was imposed. Thus, legally, it could be issued to him after following due procedure.”

Commissioner, FDA, Kahan Singh Pannu told Chandigarh Newsline, “There was no case going on against Balwinder in FDA too. His drugs licence was cancelled 10 years ago. He might be nursing a grudge against the officer for which he shot her dead.”

Mohali’s Senior Superintendent of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar too expressed helplessness in ascertaining the exact motive behind Dr Neha’s murder. “Since the accused killed himself too, it is difficult to ascertain what was going on in his mind or why he killed her. We are still investigating the matter. Balwinder’s family members shall also be questioned but currently they are in a state of shock and not in a condition to explain anything.”