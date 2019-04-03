Punjab FDA officer’s murder: Husband seeks CBI probe, suspects drug mafia, professional rival

THE HUSBAND of Punjab Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officer Dr Neha Shoree has rejcted the theory that she was gunned down by a pharmacist whose licence was cancelled ten years ago, and has called for a CBI inquiry into the case. Varun Monga further said he suspected the murder was a conspiracy with the involvement of the drug mafia, and it could have also been due to professional rivalry.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Shoree was shot dead on March 29, Monga also said his wife may have been pregnant at the time of her murder.

“I am sure Balwinder Singh (the accused) was hired by someone to kill my wife. It could be a case of contract killing. I am also not sure whether Balwinder Singh shot himself,’’ Monga said, adding that he wanted to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh regarding the case.

Monga also expressed suspicion about how the police had concluded within 24 hours of the murder that Balwinder nursed a grudge against his wife for cancelling his licence way back in 2009. ‘’It is a fabricated conclusion. We are demanding a CBI probe to speed up the investigation…,” he told The Indian Express.

The banker also said it was strange that Balwinder Singh had been spotted outside the government building where his wife used to work, but no one had seen him inside it earlier. “How was he so sure about where my wife’s office was? I have no doubt that he might have been guided by someone inside…”

Varun did not rule out the possibility of a professional rivalry either. He said, “I don’t mean that someone from my wife’s department was involved in this case, but she did tell me once that there are some people who wanted her post in Kharar…”

Meanwhile, the Prime Ministers’ Office on Tuesday responded to Shoree’s father Capt K K Shoree (retd) and elder brother Nishant’s letter demanding a CBI probe into the murder. Capt Shoree said, “We were informed that our application was forwarded to Governor House in Chandigarh for an inquiry.”