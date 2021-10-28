Punjab: Farmers enter university campus to protest against Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM’s visit

Farmers protesting against the three farm laws entered the premises of a private university in Gharuan on Thursday to agitate against the visit of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

However, the 200-odd protesters were in for a surprise as they learnt that the visit had already been cancelled.

“Defense minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to attend a programme regarding but the event was cancelled. The farmers, today morning, gathered outside the university and raised the issue,” a university official said.

However, the vice-chancellor of the university, Satnam Singh Sandhu, conveyed to them that the event was cancelled and cleared their doubts.