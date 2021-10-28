scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Punjab: Farmers enter university campus to protest against Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM’s visit

However, the 200-odd protesters were in for a surprise as they learnt that the visit had already been cancelled.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
October 28, 2021 11:40:00 am
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were scheduled to attend an event in Gharuan on Thursday. (File Photos)

Farmers protesting against the three farm laws entered the premises of a private university in Gharuan on Thursday to agitate against the visit of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

However, the 200-odd protesters were in for a surprise as they learnt that the visit had already been cancelled.

“Defense minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to attend a programme regarding but the event was cancelled. The farmers, today morning, gathered outside the university and raised the issue,” a university official said.

However, the vice-chancellor of the university, Satnam Singh Sandhu, conveyed to them that the event was cancelled and cleared their doubts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement