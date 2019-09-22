Punjab: Farmers to march to CM residence in Patiala today

Farmers, labourers, women and students unions on Sunday will march towards Moti Mahal, the personal residence of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in Patiala.

All the organisations are sitting on a permanent dharna in Patiala demanding pardon for a farm leader who has been awarded life sentence.

After Supreme Court upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court decision awarding the life imprisonment to farm activist Manjit Dhaner, the matter again got heated up in Punjab, where nearly five dozen organisations from various walks of life have started massive protests to seek remission of sentence through pardon from Governor.

Protests were organised at several places in Malwa.

Dhaner is a prominent farmer leader from Mahel Kalan in Baranala district and farmers’ unions claimed that he was implicated falsely in a murder case.

“We will not stop till the time the sentence of Dhaner is not remitted,” said Boota Singh Burjgill, of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta).