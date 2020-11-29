Punjab farmers thank Haryana residents for help, food, lodging

A farmer gets some help in tying his turban at Singhu, Delhi, Saturday. (Reuters)

WHILE HARYANA Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked farmers of his state for not becoming part of the Delhi Chalo march, farmers from Punjab expressed gratitude to people of the neighbouring state for helping them by going out of their way when they faced obstacles.

In one such incident, a large convoy of BKU (Ugrahan) was made to stay overnight at Meham Chaubisi – a cluster of 24 villages in Rohtak district. The commission agents at Meham Chaubisi’s Dana Mandi opened their shops and made arrangements for the farmers to sleep while some slept in the trolleys itself. The commission agents also served langar to farmers at night and in the morning.

Ashish Kumar, sarpanch of Fermana village, said, “I have a shop at the Dana Mandi. Like me, many other commission agents came out to help them. We will continue to help farmers if they come here as part of their Delhi Chalo march”.

Lachman Singh Sewewala, state general secretary, Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union, which was also part of the convoy that spent the night at Dana Mandi, said, “We had got tired after removing the barricades that had been set up at different places and filling the trenches that had been dug up on the roads. It was a huge relief when villagers opened their shops for us and created space for us to sleep.”

Gurpreet Singh Rori, a farmer from Rori village who reached Tikri border Sataurday afternoon, said, “We served langar to many farmers who came via Sardulgarh from Mansa district and later farmers from our village walked along with that jatha. Similar was the scene at Hanspur village where locals served langar to farmers. We all are from farming community and are equally upset over these laws. Hence, we are walking along with Punjab farmers. I don’t know Haryana CM is talking about which farmers.”

Avtar Singh Rasoolpur, state general secretary, Pendu Mazdoor Union, said, “While we were facing problems due to dug up roads, heaps of mud and boulders piled to create barriers on the highways, many Haryana residents guided us on short-cuts.”

Rajinder Singh, a Faridkot-based farmer, said, “To our surprise, many people in Hisar and Hansi were standing at the shortcuts to guide as through.”

He added, “Now we are at Tikri border and Delhi is 2 km away. There are factories nearby and a number of factory owners are asking us to use their premises to take baths. One factory owner has organised a 24×7 tea langar and a number of unknown residents have also offered us their residences for freshening up. We are really thankful to each and every person in Haryana for helping us. Humanity is still alive. Though governments speak otherwise.”

