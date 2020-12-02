Rabi sowing over, farmers have time on their side

The farmer body representatives, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are demanding a complete repeal of the “kala kanoon (black laws)”.

Most negotiations start from maximalist positions. It isn’t any different in the current standoff between the Centre and farmer unions over the three agricultural reform legislations.

The farmer body representatives, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are demanding a complete repeal of the “kala kanoon (black laws)”. If that isn’t enough, they also want the minimum support price (MSP) for crops to be made an entitlement, with the full force of law rather than a mere policy announcement.

The Narendra Modi government, on the other hand, has ruled out any rollback, or even putting on hold the implementation of the new laws. For it, these Acts, which relate to dismantling the monopoly of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) mandis in sale and purchase of crops, enabling contract farming and doing away with stockholding restrictions in foodstuffs, represent a statement of its commitment to economic reforms.

On Monday, the Prime Minister, at a public rally in Varanasi, denounced the opponents of the new laws for spreading “misinformation” and “fear” among farmers. At Tuesday’s talks that three Union Ministers held with 35 farm union leaders, the Centre merely offered the constitution of a committee to discuss the contentious provisions of the laws. The leaders were asked to nominate members to the proposed panel, which would also have agriculture experts and officials. The unions, predictably, declined the offer.

From a bargaining standpoint, the farmers are probably better placed at the moment. In Punjab and Haryana, not only has harvesting of kharif paddy been completed, even sowing of wheat for the new rabi season is virtually over. Most farmers have also done their first round of urea application and irrigation, which takes place 2-3 weeks after sowing.

It means they have time to spare for agitation, which wasn’t the case till 15-20 days ago. Punjab and Haryana farmers generally plant their wheat before mid-November. This leeway in wheat may not be available for sugarcane growers in neighbouring western Uttar Pradesh. Sugar mills started crushing operations in full gear for the new 2020-21 season only after Diwali.

This “free time” is something that the government may not have fully anticipated. The timing of the capital siege and ability to stay put for at least the next few weeks could well work to the protesters’ advantage.

Incidentally, government agencies have procured a record 202.77 lakh tonnes (lt) of paddy from Punjab this time, as against 162.33 lt in 2019-20 and the previous all-time-high of 176.61 lt in 2017-18. The government may have undertaken this unprecedented purchase from the state — the MSP value works out to Rs 38,283 crore — to dispel apprehension about the new laws undermining the existing open-ended procurement and APMC mandi system. But still, the Punjab farmer who sold his paddy at the MSP barely two months back is now sitting in a tractor trolley at the Delhi-Haryana border.

The worst-case scenario for the Centre would be if the farmers continue to blockade the entry points to Delhi long enough to force it to concede to their maximalist demands. That would include not just revoking or putting on hold its farm laws, but also making MSP a legal right. In other words, far from moving forward, this would amount to a reversal beyond even the pre-reform situation.

The government has, all through, maintained that its legislation on allowing trade in farm produce outside APMC mandis has “nothing to do with MSP”. MSP, as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar rightly argued, never had statutory backing. While MSP is declared for 23 crops, there are limits to its enforcement whether through government procurement or forcing others, such as private traders, processors, organised retailers and exporters, to pay.

