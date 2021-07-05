Punjab farmers postpone protest at Amarinder house after power supply improves

THE PUNJAB State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Sunday said that on an average, they have been supplying power to agriculture producers for 9.8 hours on a daily basis. Later in the day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) — which had issued a July 5 ultimatum to PSPCL to improve power supply to the agricultural sector or they would gherao Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s residence in Patiala on July 6 — released a statement: “Due to improvement in power supply for AP consumers, we have postponed the program of gherao of Moti Mahal on July 6.”

PSPCL has divided Punjab into five zones, and each zone is further divided into three groups each. According to July data of PSPCL, average power supply to the agriculture producers sector across the state is at least 8 hours a day.

This supply is being given at the cost of curbs on Punjab’s industry, ban on ACs and change in office hours at government offices.