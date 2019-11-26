Punjab farmers hold ‘symbolic’ dharnas, warn of big protests if complaints aren’t quashed

Advertising

ANGERED BY the Punjab government’s action against them over stubble burning, farmer unions on Monday staged dharnas across the state. Between November 6 and 24, a total of 1,715 FIRs and 257 magisterial complaints (under the Air Act) have been lodged, and fines (environmental compensation) worth Rs 5.8 crore have been imposed in this

regard.

The dharnas were organised outside offices of deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), demanding that these complaints and fines be quashed. They warned of another protest against the government if the latter fails to do so.

Dharnas were organised by unions including Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakunda), Kirti Kisan Union, Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union and others.

Jasveer Singh, leader of BKU (Ugrahan), told The Indian Express, “This is a symbolic protest. Today we just sat outside offices of DSPs at 32 locations across 13 districts of Punjab. But if the government does not wake up, we will decide on an aggressive plan for the future.”

In Bathinda, dharnas were organised outside DSPs offices at Rampura Phul, Maur and Bathinda city. The Punjab government had started taking police action against farmers from November 6, after a Supreme Court hearing during which bonus worth Rs 100 per quintal of paddy was announced and action against polluters was also recommended.

The FIRs were lodged against farmers across the state under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC. Three FIRs are lodged under sections 107/151 of the IPC as well.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) told The Indian Express, “We sat on symbolic dharnas against police for taking action against farmers. However if government disagrees to our demands, we will intensify our dharnas. It is our appeal to farmers not to pay even a single rupee worth compensation to government, still if anyone pays on his/her own, we cannot say anything to them.”

He further said, “As per recommendations of NGT given in December 2015, farmers with land less than 2 acres should be given agricultural equipment free of cost, Rs 5,000 rentals to farmers with land between 2-5 acres and Rs 15,000 rentals lump sum for farmers having land more than 5 acres There need to be places for storing stubble and government should make arrangements for picking stubble from fields. Unless they have any arrangements on their own, we cannot stop burning stubble.”

Farmer unions will decide their next course of action at a meeting next week. Manjeet Singh Dhaner, vice-president of BKU(Dakaunda) said, “Stubble burning cases lead to 8 per cent of the total air pollution. What about the remaining 92 per cent pollution, on which everyone is silent? Farmers are always at the receiving end.”

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Buta Singh Burjgill, Jaghmohan Singh, Shingaara Singh Maan and many others addressed farmers in various districts.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu said, “On Monday, there was yet another hearing in Supreme Court on the same issue and we are waiting for further directions from the Supreme Court.”