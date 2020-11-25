Farmers protest in Delhi LIVE updates: Police warns against unlawful protests amidst Covid-19

The Ambala-Delhi highway in Haryana's Kurukshetra district was witness to dramatic scenes as police used water cannons on agitating farmers to prevent them from proceeding to the national capital. Making their way through boulders and barricades laid on the road by the police, the farmers continued to march towards the national capital as part of the November 26 "Delhi chalo" call given by Punjab and Haryana farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws.

Members of Farmers' Union outside Punjab Bhawan on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Why are Punjab's farmers marching to Delhi despite state passing own farm Bills?

The three Bills passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha underscore that agriculture, agricultural markets, and land is the primary legislative domain of the state. Seeking to address one of the main grievances of the protesting farmers, the Bills, among other things, make minimum support price (MSP) a legal provision.

Farmers say they are happy with the state passing the three Bills, but point out that the proposed state legislations are at best a symbolic political statement against the Centre's farm laws and may remain entangled in legal complications. The Bills can become law only if they get Presidential assent, which they say, is highly unlikley.

“We are protesting because the central laws have legal value. The state's Bills do not have the same legal validity. We will not sit till the time the anti-farmer laws are not revoked or a Bill related to MSP is not passed by the Centre. Agriculture is a state subject and Centre could not create confusion by passing laws on subjects in state list,” says Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bharti Kisan Union (Dakuanda). He says that now the fight is not only for the farmers of Punjab but for the farmers of the entire country and that is why we are protesting “despite state passing its own Bills”.