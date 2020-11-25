Farmers protest in Delhi LIVE updates: Police warns against unlawful protests amidst Covid-19

Farmers Protest Today Live News Updates: Undeterred by water cannons, blockades and freezing temperatures, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are marching towards the national capital to protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws. The farmers are expected to reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the city as part of the “Delhi chalo” call by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it had rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital. “Please co-operate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted.
Watch: Haryana police use water cannons on protesting farmers marching towards Delhihttps://t.co/FQKv1FviUF
— Express Punjab (@iepunjab) November 25, 2020
Earlier in the day, Haryana Police used cranes to put boulders on roads and restricted the movement of traffic on various stretches to thwart the march. The Ambala-Delhi highway in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district was witness to dramatic scenes as police used water cannons on agitating farmers. The Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Punjab and Delhi for the next three days.
Farmers who will be marching to Delhi on November 26-27 to press the central government to scrap the three farm laws said if they are stopped by the authorities, they will ensure that all roads leading to National Capital from the neighbouring states are blocked.
“Haryana farmers will block the National Highway (in that state) towards Delhi side. Farmers from Uttar Pradesh will also block the roads leading to Delhi in case they are stopped. In such a scenario, will be locked from all sides by farmers from across the country. We will sit on dharnas wherever we are stopped. We will carry along ration, tents, mattresses, quilts... We are used to sleeping on roads and will continue to sleep on roads. Farmers from across the country, not only from Punjab, will sleep on roads wherever they are stopped during the march to Delhi. It is upto to the Centre to take a call on what they want to do," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal).
The Delhi government has denied permission to farmers to stage any rally at either the Ram Leela Ground or at Jantar Mantar. The farmers, however, are adamant on marching to the national capital.