Weighed down by debt

Farmers of Punjab were one of the main focus areas of the Congress party during its aggressive campaign in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections. While this section of voters had voted in large numbers to bring Congress to power with a thumping majority against the SAD-BJP regime of 10 years, the first three years of Captain Amarinder‘s government have left the farmers disappointed. The debt waiver of crores of rupees has failed to stem the tide of suicides by debt-ridden farmers and protests by the farming community have become a routine affair.

What has the government done

Under ‘Karja Kurki Khatam, Fasal Di Puri Rakam’ (Debt and Kurki will go and farmers to get the full price of their crop) motto, the state government has waived off debt worth Rs 5123.43 crore for 5,61,567 farmers, a step which was never taken by the previous government. The government is claiming that it has identified 2,85,000 landless farmers (farm labourers) who will be provided a relief of Rs 520 crore.

Also, the government notified the necessary amendment to stop the attachment of the land of farmers by deleting Section 67-A of the Punjab Cooperative Societies Act, 1961, thereby abolishing kurki (attachment of farmers’ land in case he defaults on loan).

Punjab contributed 19 per cent of wheat, 11 per cent of rice, 5 per cent of cotton, 10 per cent of milk, 20 per cent of honey and 48 per cent of mushrooms grown in the country despite having just 1.58 per cent of the total land . There is an increase of more than 35 per cent in food grainsales ever since the government took over in March 2017.

Three major Agricultural reforms

The government has adopted three major agricultural reforms. The first is ‘Paani Bachao, Paisa Kamao’ (save water, earn money), a pilot project involving Direct Benefit Transfer of Electricity (DBTE) to agriculture consumers. It was launched with the aim of motivating the farmers to cultivate diversified crops, and use water efficiently. Around 600 farmers have already enrolled in this scheme and Rs 17 lakh has been transferred to the deserving farmers. The scheme is now being expanded to cover 244 feeders out of 5900 during 2020-21. Punjab government says at a time when the groundwater level is depleting at the rate of 49 cm per year and the extraction of groundwater is 165 per cent of recharge in Punjab, it has managed to diversify 7.50 lakh acres from paddy to basmati, maize, and cotton etc in the 2019-20 Kharif season.

In a bid to manage paddy stubble, the state paid compensation of Rs 100 per quintal to its farmers for Crop Residue Management. A total of Rs 20 crore was paid to 31,231 farmers.

Under the central government policy, the Punjab government is going to end the arhtiya (Commission agent) system by adopting direct transfer of Minimum Support Price of wheat and paddy in farmers’ bank accounts.

Where did the government fail?

Before the election government had talked about waiving of ‘karja ‘ (debt) and farmers were given the impression that all their debt, which is around Rs. 1 lakh crore, would be paid off. What gave credence to the Congress party’s claim were the proformas that they asked the farmers to fill up before the 2017 elections. But after coming to power, the government announced that it would waive off the debt of up to Rs 2 lakh each of only marginal farmers with landholding up to 2.5 acres and small farmers who owned up to 5 acres of land. The government announced that this step will cost the exchequer a sum of around Rs 10,000 crore.

The government considered only the institutional debt of these small and marginal farmers and did not touch debt taken from arhtiyas, private moneylenders etc. Till date, only 50 per cent of the Rs 10,000 crores have been paid.

Kurki of the land of farmers is still going on daily because the government Act does not cover the private money lenders and private/commercial banks from where a large number of farmers take loans. The latter are continuing to obtain decrees from courts for attaching the lands of defaulting farmers.

Farmers, who are diversifying to maize, cotton, and Basmati, are not compensated when the rates of these crops goes down against the rate fixed by the Commission for Agriculture Cost.

Pani Bachao and paddy stubble compensation schemes have been launched at a minuscule level. While Paani Bachao covers 0.026 per cent of farmers, stubble compensation covers less than 2 per cent out of the total 22.40 lakh farmers in the state.

The government has also failed to stop the suicides by farmers and farm labourers. According to Punjab government’s own records, 1,456 cases of farmers and farm labourers’ suicides were reported from March 2017 to August 2019 (around two and half year stint of government) out of which the government accepted nearly 557 cases as farmers’ suicides while over 100 cases are still pending for confirmation by the government. Going by the confirmed cases, one farmer takes his life every 39 hours in the state.

Farmer organisations speak

Farmers’ organisations in Punjab are openly critical of the government’s debt waiver policy, saying it does not cover even 5 per cent of the total debt of around Rs 1 lakh crore on farmers.

“The debt waiver of 5.64 lakh small and marginal farmers comes to an average Rs 80,000 per farmer, which equals the amount one farmer spends on inputs for one acre for getting two crops in a year,” rues Jagmohan Singh, General Secretary BKU, Dakuada. He added that out of 65 per cent marginal and small farmers only 33 per cent could be covered, that too with several caveats.

“The government cheated our community by showing the dreams of full waiver before the election,” he fumed.

“The government should have given at least one-time complete debt waiver to all small, marginal and semi-medium farmers having just 6-7 acres of land,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, General Secretary, BKU Ugrahan.

The government also failed to pay crop damage to the flood-hit farmers even though Rs 12,000 per acre must be given as per the norms in case of damage to the crop due to natural calamities. Both Centre and state governments have to release this amount in 60:40 ratio, respectively, said Jagmohan.

Diversification can be achieved only when the government begins to compensate farmers in case the rates of diversified crops go down, he declared.

Expert speak: Sardara Singh Johal, former PAU V-C

Sardara Singh Johal, a renowned agricultural economist, said the government has failed to resolve the two main core issues — debt and water — of Punjab’s agricultural sector. “We are ruled by ‘different mafias’ not the political leaders,” he bristled.

He said the way the government is waiving debt is a waste of 90 per cent of this money. Instead of waiving off debt by considering it as a debt of the entire farm sector, it should be done on an individual basis by forming a panel at the district level. This policy will help on waiving off need-based debt, and the government may end up utilising every penny of it.

“There are several people who have got the waiver despite that fact they they were capable of repaying it and several farmers who genuinely need help from the government are deprived of it,” he said, adding that with the formation of such a panel any debt-ridden farmer who is toying with the idea of taking the extreme step will as a last resort be able to approach this panel before taking such a step.

“Waiver should be given to save farmers from committing suicide,” said Johal, while pointing out that if government’s debt waiver was successful, why were farmers continuing to commit suicides.

“The needy farmers should be given the entire loan waiver,” he stressed.

Instead of giving Rs 8000 crore power subsidy annually to save groundwater, this amount should be distributed among farmers according to the acreage under crop through Direct Transfer Benefit which will also calculate the total input cost. And when farmers will get subsidy in the form of money, they will decide which crop to sow, said Johal. He said that currently due to huge power subsidy to run tubewells, the MSP gets decreased. This water subsidy, he said, is being enjoyed by consumers outside Punjab as the state’s 220 lakh tonnes of foodgrains are consumed outside the state.

‘Sir Chhotu Ram Formula’ can very well work in Punjab to alleviate farmers’ miserable condition, said Johal, adding that if implemented strictly, it will not permit interest and repayment of loans to be more than twice the principal amount. Several farmers here have paid several times more than the principal as the government has no control on non-institutional bodies. The government can even waive off a 3-4 per cent rate of interest of those farmers who repay their loan in time or earlier. To save small farmers from kurki, the collateral against the house and the farmland of small farmers should not be taken by the banks at the time of sanctioning loans, opined Johal.

Opposition View: Leader of Opposition

Harpal Singh Cheema, Leader of Opposition and AAP MLA from Dirba Assembly constituency in Sagrur, said the Congress government has introduced no major reform in this field despite promising to waive off all the debt of farmers before elections. Cheema said there is no talk of diversification to stop the state from going into the dark zone. If Centre stops procuring wheat and paddy, Punjab’s agriculture will collapse totally.

“There is no policy on agriculture in the state even though Punjab Chief Minister Captain himself is Punjab Agriculture Minister. There is a huge shortage of agriculture staff in the state. To wean away our farmers from the wheat-paddy cycle, the government needs to provide storage, marketing facilities to the small and marginal farmers who must be motivated by the government to grow cash crops like vegetables, fruits, pulses, oilseeds, etc,” said Cheema, adding that it is high time the government showed some political will to solve the issues of stressed farming sector.

