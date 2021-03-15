Punjab farmers’ body to observe Bharat Bandh on March 26

Hardeep Singh, the grandfather of Navreet Singh, who had died after falling from a tractor during the January 26 protest in Delhi, compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mughal Emperor Aunrangzeb. (Express Photo)

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab (KMSCP) on Sunday said they would observe complete Bharat Bandh on March 26. All business establishments will be closed and no road and rail traffic will be allowed to ply.

This was stated by Satnam Singh Pannu, state president of KMSCP, during a rally against the three Central farm laws at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala. A large number of women and youth participated in the rally during which two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the farmers who died during the protest at the Singhu and other Delhi borders.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Kabaddi Club handed over Rs 51,000 each to the families of six deceased farmers.

Nodeep Kaur, who has been recently released from jail after being arrested during the farm protest, said that they would not sit down till the government accepted their genuine demands. She demanded an aid of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased farmers.

She called upon the people to support the farmers against the three farm laws, which will hit the common man.

KMSCP will organise more such rallies in other districts of Punjab in the coming days.