Punjab farmers announce indefinite rail roko from Oct 1

Amid a fear that Shiromani Akali Dal was trying to appropriate their struggle against the farm Bills, 31 farmers’ bodies in Punjab Wednesday announced indefinite rail roko from October 1. The outfits will also go ahead with their plans for rail roko from September 24 to 26 even as the Northern Railway decided to cancel, delay and divert around two dozen trains on those three days.

Rajesh Aggarwal, divisional railway manager (DRM), Ferozepur division, said that all special trains will remain suspended in wake of the rail roko call by farmers’ organisations. “In order to protect our property and also for the safety of passengers, all passenger trains running from Ferozepur division have been cancelled for these these days. Order will come into effect from 6 am, September 24. Movement of goods trains will be done as per the situation,” he said in a statement. Currently, 14 pairs of passenger trains are operational in Punjab on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ outfits that met at Moga and have formed a joint ‘Kisan Sangharsh Committee’ also decided to spread the message across the state to not allow any elected representative of the BJP to enter the villages. The committee also asked gram sabhas to call meetings and pass resolutions against the farm Bills that would later be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, Dr Darshan Pal of Krantikari Kisan Union said.

Earlier, the Sangharsh Committee condemned the Akali Dal’s call of three-hour ‘Chakka Jam’ on September 25.

The Akali Dal on Tuesday announced a statewide ‘chakka jam’ on September 25 as well as a simultaneous ‘kisan march’ from all three Sikh religious Takhts in the state – the Akal Takht, the supreme of all five Sikh Takhts, in Amritsar, Takht Keshgarh Sahib and Takht Damdama Sahib – to Mohali on October 1 to hand over to the Governor a memorandum for the President as the party declared a ‘sangharsh’ (agitation) programme to get the agricultural Bills reversed.

Harjinder Singh Ravi, press secretary of Sangharsh Committee, said, “We strongly condemn the Akali Dal decision to call a chakka jam on the same day for which we have given a call for Punjab Bandh”.

The farmers’ bodies had earlier announced day-long Punjab bandh on September 25 to protest against the the farm Bills.

