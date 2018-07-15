Punjab farmer outfits to join protests in Delhi on July 20

Punjab farmer outfits are supposed to join protests in Delhi. (File) Punjab farmer outfits are supposed to join protests in Delhi. (File)

Several farmer outfits from Punjab have decided to join the protest in Delhi on July 20 being organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which has denounced the recent MSP hike announced by the central government as “cheating”.

“To counter the propaganda by the Prime Minister who has decided to hold 40 meetings to highlight the ‘historic’ raise in MSP, the AIKSCC has decided to hold 400 meetings across the country in the next four months to expose this fraud on the people of the country,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakunda).

He said farmers would hold a token black flag demonstration on July 20 in Delhi and march from Mandi House to Parliament Street at 11 am.

