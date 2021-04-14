Punjab farmer leaders say will begin march to Delhi on April 21

Farmer union leaders Tuesday announced that farmers, activists and women protesters will begin a massive march toward Delhi on April 21.

The announcement was made at a Baisakhi Conference called by BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo. The conference dedicated to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs and to mark ‘Khalsa Sajna Diwas’, was attended by thousands of farmers. Apart from Talwandi Sabo, Baisakhi Conferences against the controversial farm laws were held at 38 other spots across Punjab.

Addressing the gathering of farmers in Talwandi Sabo, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that the April 21 march would be led by the union state general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan and state treasurer Jhanda Singh Jehtuke.

Ugrahan said their protest against the Union government would continue till farmers get their rights.

He said that after Jallianwala Bagh massacre, people had risen above caste, creed, religion and had led a united fight against the British, adding that fight against the Narendra Modi government will also be fought collectively by the farmers, labourers, women and other countrymen.

Ugrahan said that in May another massive march will be undertaken when the farmers will walk towards Parliament.

Meanwhile, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal told the gathering that the protest that was started by the farmers of Punjab had now turned into a mass movement of the entire country and people from across states and sections were supporting it.

He said that the firm and determined protest by the farmers had completely exposed the reality of anti-farmer Narendra Modi government.

Sharda Dixit, a farmer leader from Haryana, said that the fight against the farm laws had once again reinforced the unity of farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

Paramjit Kaur, a women’s wing leader from BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said that women from Punjab were standing rock solid in this fight against the Modi government.