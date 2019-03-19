Punjab: Farmer gives land for Kartarpur corridor without conditions

The Landport Authority of India started the construction of an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Dera Baba Nanak for the Kartarpur Corridor Monday.

Formalities to acquire the land for the corridor and ICP are yet to be completed. However, authorities have started work on the land of farmer Lakha Singh, who has given away 16.5 acres for construction of the ICP.

Lakha Singh said, “Every Sikh has dream to visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. This corridor will make this dream come true. I am ready to give my land for the project. I will accept the compensation that would be given by the government.

“This is the least we can do for the Guru’s project. It is on the government now if it pays us compensation or not. I have given the land already. I am happy that my land will be used for a holy purpose. It is for Guru Nanak.”

The Punjab government has to acquire a total 110 acres for the Centre for the Kartarpur Corridor and ICP.

A group of farmers had expressed its dissatisfaction over the amount that the government was offering to acquire the land.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was present at the construction site Monday. “Lakha Singh had a big chunk of land that was needed to acquire for the corridor and ICP. The family is ready to give the land for the project as they do not want to bargain. We will ensure that every farmer gets maximum compensation for every piece of land acquired by the government,” he said.