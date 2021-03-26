Punjab farmer found dead near Tikri border with throat slit

The deceased has been identified as Hakam Singh, who hailed from Bathinda.

A 61-year-old farmer from Punjab, who was protesting against the farm laws at the Tikri border, was found dead near the new bus stand in Jhajjar on Thursday evening with his throat slit, said the police.

According to officials, the body was spotted by some protestors who alerted the police.

“The body was found on Thursday evening behind the new bus stand. The deceased’s throat appears to have been slit with a sharp edged weapon. This seems to be a case of murder,” said Pawan Kumar, DSP (Bahadurgarh).

“We have registered an FIR in the matter against unknown persons and are conducting investigations to identify the accused. We are looking into how long he was here and whether he had any conflict with anyone that could have led to this. The body has been kept in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted on Friday,” he said.