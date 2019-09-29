Grandfather to father to 21-year-old: A tale of lives in debt

It’s the story of a debt trap reportedly going back nearly half a century. On September 9, according to Bhotna village in Punjab’s Barnala district, the fifth member of a family died due to it, unable to pay dues that stand at Rs 10 lakh.

Her eyes dry and voice barely wavering, a 70-year-old Gurdeep Kaur says, “Since the day I got married, I have only seen male members in my family struggling to feed families. One by one, they all gave up, but I never imagined Lovepreet would go so soon.” The 21-year-old, who had recently taken 5 acres on lease for Rs 57,000 per acre, is believed to have consumed pesticide on September 9.

Gurdeep claims the first to kill himself was her father-in-law Joginder Singh, who hanged himself in the 1970s while in his 40s. “Then my husband’s younger brother Bhagwan Singh hanged himself in the 1990s when just 24, followed by my husband Naahar Singh who consumed pesticide in 2000 when he was 45, my son Kulwant Singh, 42, who hanged himself last year, and my grandson Lovepreet now.”

A wall of their dilapidated house, which is mortgaged, has four words scrawled in paint, ‘Shouki putt baapu da (Pampered son of father)’. Lovepreet wrote that when he was 13, sobs mother Harpal Kaur, 50. She, Gurdeep and Lovepreet’s sister Manpreet, 23, are the only members of the family left now.

The government estimates that the total bank dues of farmers in Punjab stand close to Rs 1 lakh crore. The Congress government claims to have waived off around Rs 5,000 crore under the Karza Maafi scheme for small and marginal farmers in the past two-and-a half years, and is scheduled to give Rs 5,000 crore more as relief.

As a grieving Manpreet barely stirs from her cot, the older women say they have forgotten the details of how the cycle of debt started. Left to pay it off after Kulwant’s death in January 2018, they realised they owed Rs 8 lakh. The 42-year-old killed himself soon after hailstorm damaged wheat crop on the 15 acres of land he had leased for Rs 51,000 per acre. While the government announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for Kuldeep’s death, the family says they are yet to get the money, and got just Rs 42,000 for their damaged crop.

Meanwhile, in the 20 months since Kuldeep’s death, the debt has mounted to Rs 9-10 lakh, Harpal says. “We got Rs 2 lakh for my father-in-law Naahar Singh’s death much later but not a penny for my husband’s suicide,” she adds. Harpal has now been promised widow pension of Rs 750 a month.

Saying they owe Rs 3.5 lakh to arthiyas (commission agents who act as middlemen between farmers and mandis), Rs 1.5 lakh to a bank, and Rs 3 lakh to a zamindar, she adds, “If we do not pay Rs 22,000 every six months to the zamindar alone, our house will go.” Apart from the house, the 1.25 acres they own is also mortgaged with the zamindar. “All we got under the Karza Maafi scheme was waiver of

Rs 36,000 taken from a cooperative society.”

Bhotna sarpanch Budh Singh says the village is well aware of the family’s story. “It is a case of debt passing down generations. Lovepreet, his father and grandfather ended their lives due to it. We do not know the exact reason behind the two earlier suicides but the family claims they were due to debt too.”

Barnala Deputy Commissioner T P S Phoolka says the administration has no record of the three suicides being claimed by the family, in the 1970s, 1990s and 2000, but the two latest had farm debt as apparent reason. “There are many reasons behind a suicide, not just debt… In the case of Kulwant’s suicide in 2018, his cooperative society loan was waived off, but there is no policy to waive off money loaned from other sources.”

Under Karza Maafi, first loans taken from cooperative societies loans are cleared, then private and other banks. Each small/marginal farmer owning up to 5 acres of land can get a maximum of Rs 2 lakh waiver on crop loans.

Officials say Lovepreet’s case is still being processed, usually a months-long exercise.

Harpal recalls that Lovepreet hoped to break free of all this, migrate to Canada. “He had joined IELTS classes for Rs 11,000 a month. But he quit seeing how difficult it was for me to arrange the money. I told him I would borrow more to send him abroad, but he refused. He killed his dreams and started farming.”

Earlier, Harpal had to hold back both Lovepreet and Manpreet from pursuing studies after Class 12. Saying she will curse herself all her life for this, the 50-year-old says, “While Lovepreet had wanted to pursue a course in ITI, Manpreet wanted to do graduation.”

The “tension” killed him, Harpal adds. “He would hesitate to ask for even Rs 100 if he wanted to go out with friends… He would pop painkillers, saying his head was throbbing.”

Just three days before his death, Manpreet adds, Lovepreet had given in to one temptation: bought a smartphone for Rs 10,000, from the money the family earned selling milk . “He had a simple phone and felt jealous of his friends,” she says, breaking down.

Looking at photos on the phone now, Manpreet adds that just 10 days before Lovepreet’s death, they had visited the office of the deputy commissioner and Agriculture Department to enquire about the ex-gratia relief in their father’s case. “Always we just got one reply, that they would call us if there was a development. Lovepreet was fed up. He said we were treated like beggars…What are these things that the CM (Chief Minister Amarinder Singh) keeps boasting about — ‘Karza Maafi’, ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’, ‘Free Smartphones’?”

The 23-year-old also realises that the debt burden is now on her shoulders. “If the government wants to give me a job, it can. I will do anything… There is nothing left in farming, just debt.”

However, from her bitter experience of “50 years”, Gurdeep worries the attention is temporary. “The day the last death ritual is done, no one is going to care.”