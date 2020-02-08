Follow Us:
Saturday, February 08, 2020
Punjab: Two killed, several injured in firecracker explosion in Tarn Taran

The firecrackers which were carried in a tractor-trolley, exploded during the 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village in the district, PTI reported.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2020 6:53:26 pm
explosion near kolhapur flyover, blast near kolhapur flyover, kolhapur blast, kolhapur explosion, pune news During the procession, crackers were being burst by people and when the sparks landed on the tractor-trolley, an explosion took place. (Representational)

Two people were killed and several others injured in a firecracker explosion during a religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

“Two people were killed and 11 injured in the explosion,” Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said.

During the procession, crackers were being burst by people and when the sparks landed on the tractor-trolley, causing the explosion.

(with PTI inputs)

More details awaited. This is a developing story.

