Punjab: Two killed, several injured in firecracker explosion in Tarn Taran

During the procession, crackers were being burst by people and when the sparks landed on the tractor-trolley, an explosion took place. (Representational) During the procession, crackers were being burst by people and when the sparks landed on the tractor-trolley, an explosion took place. (Representational)

Two people were killed and several others injured in a firecracker explosion during a religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

The firecrackers which were carried in a tractor-trolley, exploded during the ‘nagar kirtan’ (religious procession) near Pahu village in the district, PTI reported.

“Two people were killed and 11 injured in the explosion,” Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said.

During the procession, crackers were being burst by people and when the sparks landed on the tractor-trolley, causing the explosion.

(with PTI inputs)

More details awaited. This is a developing story.

