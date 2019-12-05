Punjab: PSPCL employees hold rallies across state, say will go on till everyone is paid their dues

PSPCL employees sit on a dharna outside an office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh) PSPCL employees sit on a dharna outside an office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

PROTESTS WERE held across the state outside offices of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday to protest the delay in disbursement of salaries and pensions worth Rs 300 crore.

While PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Baldev Singh Sran on Wednesday said that the cash-strapped corporation is releasing salaries and pensions in installments, the protesters said the dharnas will continue till all employees and pensioners are given their dues.

“The first installment of salary was released to 12,913 employees on November 30 amounting to Rs 26.27 crore and a sum of Rs 69.77 crore as pension was released to 43,348 pensioners on December 2. On December 4, a sum of Rs 50.51 crore was released to 13,142 employees as salaries,” he said.

Sran said that the salaries and pensions of the remaining PSPCL employees and pensioners will be released by Thursday since the Punjab government has released Rs 200 crore against pending subsidy.

PSPCL releases salaries on the last day of the month and pensions are released either on the first day of the next month or next working day. It pays a total Rs 125 crore in salaries and Rs 175 crore in pensions.

The main issue

At the crux of the matter is non-release of Rs 6,000 crore subsidy provided by the state government in lieu of free power being provided to the agriculture section and to BPL families.

Sran said, “The financial crisis is due to non-payment of subsidy (by the government) and we have strongly taken up the matter with the Punjab government at the highest level. Despite the paucity of funds, we are releasing salaries in phases. So far, out of Rs 300 crore, we have cleared salaries and pension worth Rs 140 crore. These include 14,000 low paid employees and nearly 43,000 pensioners whose monthly pension is up to Rs 25,000. I appeal to all employees to come back to work as salaries are being released in phases.”

The protests

A total of 33,954 PSPCL employees across the state did not go to work on Wednesday. Pensioners also came to support the rallies.

The Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) Employees Joint Forum got support from the PSEB Engineers’ Association as well. Gate rallies were held outside regional and circle offices across the state by the joint forum, due to which no consumer or even management officials were allowed to enter offices.

Karamchand Bhadwaj, state general secretary of PSEB Employees’ Joint Forum, said, “Till the time salaries are not released to all employees, we will continue with our dharnas outside the offices.” Sanjeev Sood, president of the PSEB Engineers’ Association said, “The PSPCL management has failed to take proactive measures on the financial front and has failed to get the huge subsidy bill of around Rs 6,000 crore reimbursed from the Punjab government. The state government has not only failed to fulfill its commitment to pay the subsidy bills even though it was bound by provisions of the Tariff order and the Electricity Act but has also failed to review the costly power purchase agreements with private thermals that have been bleeding the power corporation and leading to increase in electricity tariff for consumers of Punjab.”

He added that now the condition of releasing payments on priority to private thermals through Letters of Credit (LC) is worsening the financial position of the state power company. As per recent instructions of the Union Government, LCs have to be issued to private thermals (not to any government thermal) whereby they can get payment encashed through LC and hence payment to them cannot be delayed.

Sood claimed the Punjab government is one of the biggest defaulters in terms of non-payment of electricity bills for its own establishments, adding that bills worth around Rs 2,100 crore are pending with various state departments. He said that government was required to pay PSPCL Rs 950 crore per month in advance whereas it has paid only Rs 2,500 crore, during the first 10 months, out of Rs 10,600 crore is due since January 2018.

Devinder Goyal, general secretary of the engineers association, said, “Even if Rs 1,360 crore worth electricity duty, Rs 950 crore Infrastructure Development Fund and Rs 780 as interest under Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojna is adjusted, Rs 5,010 crore subsidy bill is still pending with the Punjab government.

With Inputs from ENS Chandigarh

