‘Tortured if you question AAP’: Rahul Gandhi’s pre-Punjab poll attack

Ahead of the Punjab elections early next year, the Congress has sharpened its attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who leads the Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday alleged that any criticism of the Bhagwant Mann-led government invites “threats and torture”. He even sought Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s resignation and an FIR with his name in it.

He also shared a video of Singh blaming Cheema for his harassment.

पंजाब की AAP सरकार में एक खतरनाक पैटर्न दिख रहा है – सरकारी नाकामी पर सवाल करोगे, तो जवाब धमकी और torture से मिलेगा। अपने बेटे को नशे का शिकार बनते देखने वाले, दलित समुदाय से आने वाले गुलज़ार सिंह जी ने वित्त मंत्री से सिर्फ़ इतना पूछा कि सरकार ड्रग्स का कारोबार रोकने में इतनी… https://t.co/umImJz7GFm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 9, 2026

“A dangerous pattern is emerging in Punjab’s AAP government—if you question government failures, the response will come in the form of threats and torture. Gulzar Singh ji, from the Dalit community, who had to watch his son fall victim to drugs, asked the Finance Minister just this much: why has the government failed so miserably in stopping the drug trade,” he posted on X.

Gandhi alleged that for just asking this, Singh was tortured and humiliated. He said Singh was immensely pressured to apologise and eventually he consumed poison. “Wandering from one hospital to another, without access to treatment, he ultimately lost the battle for his life. Last week, I also spoke with a young Mohanjeet Singh, who was tortured for protesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” Gandhi wrote.

He said the government must answer the people instead of crushing those who question it. Gandhi further sought Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s resignation and an independent investigation, with his name registered in the FIR.

What is the Gulzar Singh suicide incident in Punjab?

Gulzar Singh purportedly died by suicide after allegedly being harassed for publicly questioning the Finance Minister Cheema about the drug trade in Punjab. The a 46-year-old man hailed from Sangrur.

The incident took place in Toor Banjara village during Cheema’s constituency visit. Gulzar Singh, whose son is allegedly battling severe drug addiction, had raised concerns about the easy availability of synthetic drugs, locally known as chitta, in the area.

After the interaction, he allegedly faced harassment and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning the minister. He later recorded a video naming some individuals and died while undergoing treatment at a Ludhiana hospital.

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Based on the video and the family’s statement, police registered an FIR against five people under charges of abetment to suicide and relevant sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Gandhi also referred to the case of Mohanjeet Singh, who, the Congress alleged, was tortured in police custody for protesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AAP hits back

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, AAP media in-charge Anurag Dhandha said the accused in the case had already been arrested. He also blamed previous Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP and Congress governments for the spread of drugs in Punjab.

“Rahulji, Congress leaders were attempting to engage in the same dirty politics during their visit to the victim’s village, but the people chased them away from there. All the accused have already been caught by the police based on identification by the family,” Dhandha wrote on X.

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“The Akali-BJP and Congress governments have been responsible for spreading drugs in Punjab. In the AAP government, no drug smuggler is spared,” he added.

The AAP, too, shared a video, which it claimed to show the deceased’s family. “The deceased’s son is clearly stating in no uncertain terms that no pressure was exerted on his family by the minister. Stop spreading rumours. The culprits have been caught, and the Bhagwant Mann government will ensure they reach the gallows,” the party said.