Punjab: New Moga SSP out after 10-day stint, look-out notice against his predecessor

Meanwhile, Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, who was recently posted as Moga SSP in place of Raj Jit Singh, was replaced by 2004-batch IPS officer G S Toor. (Representational image) Meanwhile, Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, who was recently posted as Moga SSP in place of Raj Jit Singh, was replaced by 2004-batch IPS officer G S Toor. (Representational image)

In a reflection of how deep the drug taint has perhaps spread among the Punjab Police brass, the state government Saturday removed Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, who was appointed Moga SSP just 10 days ago, while the Vigilance Bureau (VB) issued a look-out notice for his predecessor Raj Jit Singh in connection with a case registered against him in 2015. An official spokesperson said LoC against Raj Jit Singh was issued in view of media reports indicating that he may flee the country. The FIR pertains to allegations against the dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh, then posted in Tarn Taran, and Raj Jit, who was then SSP there.

As per the FIR, the spokesperson said, some drug smugglers had managed to get a clean chit in the chemical examination of certain drugs seized from them as a result of the complicity of the lab staff. It was further alleged that Inspector Inderjit, on receiving a tip-off, had called the said lab staff for questioning and instead of arresting the main accused Jagdeep Singh, he had, in consultation with Raj Jit Singh, made him an approver in the case. There are allegations that money was exchanged in the process, according to the spokesman.

The case was registered when incumbent Punjab DGP Suresh Arora was the chief director of Vigilance Bureau.

Subsequently, after the case, Raj Jit served as SSP in various districts, including Moga from where he was removed as SSP recently.

“The look-out notice has been sent to the Punjab Police Intelligence Bureau and will be dispatched to airports and other exit points to prevent Raj Jit from escaping questioning,” the spokesperson said. After his removal as Moga SSP, Raj Jit was posted as Commandant, 4th battalion, in Mohali. DGP Suresh Arora and DGP Intelligence Dinkar Gupta did not respond to repeated calls.

VB Chief Director B S Uppal said Raj Jit was not joining the probe and hence the LoC for him. Asked if Raj Jit was absconding and if VB made any attempt to arrest him to make him join the probe, Uppal said, “He is not absconding. We will arrest him.” Uppal disconnected the phone when asked to explain issuing a look-out notice against a serving officer who was not absconding before saying as much, “Has the notice been sent to airports?”

When contacted, Raj Jit Singh told The Indian Express over phone that he would submit his passport to Inspector General (Headquarters) Jatinder Singh Aulakh on Monday. “No one ever asked me to join investigation in the VB case. There is nothing in writing from VB asking me to join investigation. Ask them have they sent me anything in writing,” said Raj Jit, adding he was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple.

Meanwhile, Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, who was recently posted as Moga SSP in place of Raj Jit Singh, was replaced by 2004-batch IPS officer G S Toor. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered Dhillon’s removal after receiving the report he had sought earlier this week into some pending inquiries against Dhillon. Dhillon has been shifted as AIG (Crime), a spokesperson said.

IG LK Yadav, who probed a drug smuggling and corruption case in Moga, had indicted Dhillon and few other policemen in a report submitted to the Punjab DGP over six months ago. The spokesperson said Toor, an upright officer with extensive experience during various stints as SSP, was serving as AIG (counter-intelligence) in Ludhiana.

In a related development, 150 deputy superintendents of police were also reshuffled and transferred in Punjab. A senior police officer said about seven to eight newly recruited officers were also given postings.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is the main Opposition party in the state, attacked the CM over the look-out notice issued against Raj Jit Singh. Kharar MLA and spokesperson of the legislative wing of the party, Kanwar Sandhu, questioned the CM on suddenly waking up to the faults of Raj Jit Singh after keeping him as SSP for 18 months.

“What is going on in the Amarinder government? Ten days ago, this guy is SSP Moga. Now, there is a look-out notice against him. His replacement too has been shown the door. Aren’t the DGP Suresh Arora and the home minister, a portfolio held by Amarinder, accountable for goof-ups,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App