Minor reaches Moga SSP’s office, says ‘help me leave chitta’

A 17-year-old heroin addict reached the office of Moga’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Thursday and asked for help to leave drugs.

Advertising

The girl was taken to Civil Hospital where she underwent a medical check-up and other tests. In her statement, she said that drugs are easily available in Moga.

“I got addicted to drugs when I was just 12. My mother passed away and after that my father left me as he got remarried. Then I started working at a beauty salon in Moga to arrange money for drugs. I have been taking chitta for five years now. But now I want to leave this addiction. Hence, I have come to ask for help,” she said while talking to the media.

Asked how she got addicted to heroin, she said, “Some of my friends introduced me to drugs.”

Advertising

The girl was accompanied by representatives of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, a local group which helps addicts get treatment. Raja Singh Khukrana, district president of the committee, said that the girl got addicted while suffering from depression after her mother died and her father abandoned her.

“We got in touch with her and when she said she wants to leave this habit, we decided to help her,” he added.

Moga DSP (City) Paramjit Singh said that girl has been admitted to hospital and her treatment has begun. “If she names any persons or particular sellers, we will file an FIR and arrest them. She has told us that drugs were available at a parlour where she used to work. We will probe that too,” he added.