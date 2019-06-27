Punjab drugs: 32% OOAT patients fall off radar, retention rate dip worries govt

Raising serious doubts over the effectiveness of Punjab government’s flagship initiative to reform drug addicts by administering alternate medicine to them, 32 per cent of the total addicts registered with the state’s Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics since their inception have stopped visiting them. Such huge number of patients falling off the radar of the state’s heath services has started ringing alarm bells in the corridors of power.

An anti-drug campaign meeting involving top officials of Punjab government, held last month, deliberated upon the “retention rate of 68 per cent patients in OOAT centres”.

Advertising

Highly placed sources have told The Indian Express that shaken by the development, Chief Minister’s Office back then directed the Punjab Health Department to get random surveys of ten persons done by senior medical officers at sub division level to ascertain why 32 pe rcent of “patients” were no longer turning up at the OOAT clinics.

A government functionary privy with the development, who did not wish to be named, said the drop in retention rate was worrying and the possibility of “easy availability of drugs” could be one of the potential reasons for that.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Satish Chandra, however, attributed the decline in retention rate in the OOAT clinics to addicts facing difficulties in visiting the OOAT centres on daily basis. “Coming daily to OOAT centres is a major issue for addicts. In de-addiction centres, there is psychiatrist who can prescribe alternate medicine for two weeks. But, in OOAT centres there is no psychiatrist and medical officer puts the tablet in the mouth of addict and the addict has to swallow it in front of the medical officer,” said Chandra.

He added, “I think majority of the addicts who are no longer coming to OOAT centres have shifted to private centres.”

Advertising

“We are planning to allow private psychiatrists to administer and prescribe medicine to drug addicts,” said Chandra.

The OOAT clinics were started in the state in October 2017 and currently there are 174 such clinics/centres. In these centres, addicts are administered opioid substitute Buprenorphine, combine with another drug called Naloxone.

It is learnt that state government is also deliberating on a proposal to have a biometric enabled software at each OOAT centre having details of the visiting patients along with details of date-wise administration of the dosage. A senior government functionary said that government was, however, in a dilemma whether to have such a regulated arrangement in place. “There have been suggestions that government should be liberal and should not regulate it too much to any extent that may discourage addicts to come to OOAT centres for treatment,” said the functionary.

With the retention rate of patients at OOAT centres registering a decline, the focus has also shifted to the alleged easy availability of drugs. The official records accessed by The Indian Express reveal that between January 1 to March 31 this year, in three months time, as many as 840 villages and wards across the districts in the state were identified to be vulnerable to drugs.

In the previous quarter ending December 2018, the number of villages and wards identified as vulnerable to drugs was 655. For the quarter ending March this year, Ludhiana led in terms of wards vulnerable to drugs with 38 wards, followed by 36 wards in Bathinda and 28 wards in Mohali. For the same quarter, Mohali was at top in villages identified as vulnerable with 227 villages, followed by Bathinda with 76 villages.

The Indian Express had in March reported that reports submitted by the deputy commissioners in the quarter ending December 2018 revealed that there were at least four districts out of 27 – these include police districts – which had less than ten per cent ‘drug-free’ villages and wards. For instance, out of the total 846 villages and wards in Ferozepur district, only 25 (or 3 per cent) were categorised as ‘drug-free’ as per the statistics.

Sources told that Guardians of Governance also collected similar village and wardwise data which was “in variance” with the statistics submitted by the deputy commissioners.

At a recent high-level meeting, Special Task Force Additional Director General of Police was asked to prepare a police station wise report categorising villages and wards into number of villages affected very much with drugs, less affected and drug free. It was decided in the meeting that Station House Officer (SHO) would be “personally made accountable so that the statistics of areas under his/her police station register improvement every month. If deemed necessary, STF ADGP was also authorised to get police station wise third party independent analysis by hiring some agency. It was also decided in the meeting that Guardians of Governance would be included in District Mission Teams and Sub Divisional Mission Teams.