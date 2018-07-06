Drug deaths: Punjab cops lodge murder cases against peddlers

Action has also been initiated against the police officers who did not register FIRs in the two death cases and just filed DDR (daily diary report) in one case. (Representational Image) Action has also been initiated against the police officers who did not register FIRs in the two death cases and just filed DDR (daily diary report) in one case. (Representational Image)

The Punjab Police has started registering FIRs under IPC Section 302 (murder) against drug peddlers in suspected drug death cases. The Indian Express has learnt that for the first time, two FIRs were recently registered at two police stations under Amritsar (Rural) police district over the death of two youths due to suspected drug overdose. Action has also been initiated against the police officers who did not register FIRs in the two death cases and just filed DDR (daily diary report) in one case.

A murder case was lodged on June 24 against four persons, all residents of Chak Mishri Khan village under Lopoke police station. In a complaint by the relatives of Surjit Singh, it was alleged that he died on April 23 after being given a high dose heroin injection. While his body was cremated without police being informed, the family complained two months later after which four persons, Mukhtiar Singh, Palwinder Kaur, Sitara Singh and Kanwaljit Kaur, were booked for murder.

Preliminary probe suggested that the drug suppliers supplied heroin to Surjit while the family members alleged, perhaps due to social pressure, that the deceased was forcibly injected with heroin. The police have also ordered departmental inquiry against the Lopoke SHO for inaction and not paying heed to the family’s complaint initially.

The second FIR under Section 302 was filed at Kathu Nangal police station. Amritsar (Rural) Police converted a year-old DDR into an FIR and ordered action against the then SHO for dereliction of duty. Rajbit Singh (20) of Shehzada village had died after an injection containing a mixture of drugs. The family claimed the youth was not an addict but was forcibly injected with drugs. Police have booked suspected drug peddlers, Bhiddu and Joga Singh, for murder.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Parampal Singh confirmed that murder cases have been registered against drug peddlers. “This is the need of the hour and will send a message to the peddlers. We will register more such cases in the future and will not hesitate to take action against errant policemen who try to cover up such deaths,” he said.

Harpreet Singh Sidhu, chief-cum-additional director of the anti-drug Special Task Force, said most of the culpable homicide cases in drug abuse death cases (Section 304 of the IPC) were registered on the intervention of the Special Task Force. Pursuant to a cabinet decision, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, demanding death penalty for drug smugglers and peddlers.

