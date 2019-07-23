Punjab: Drug case accused dies in custody, SAD demands probe

The last rites of Gurpinder Singh, key accused and crucial link to solving the mystery behind the 532-kg drug bust at the Attari-Wagah border, were performed in Amritsar on Monday. Gurpinder had died on Sunday while in judicial custody.

The autopsy performed before the cremation showed no internal injury, but pointed to excessive bleeding as the cause of death. The Akali Dal Monday demanded a High Court-monitored probe into his death, along with sacking of Jails Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa.

Gurpinder, an Amritsar-based importer, was found vomiting blood inside the washroom of the Amritsar jail hospital on Sunday morning at around 8.30 am, after which he was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. He was declared “brought dead” by the hospital. It was on Gurpinder’s licence that the rock salt consignment carrying heroin was imported from Pakistan for a Kashmiri trader, Tarik Ahmad Lone.

Gurpinder was a diabetic and his blood sugar levels had started fluctuating soon after the arrest by Customs. He was hospitalised for four days after his arrest. His family has alleged that Gurpinder’s health was neglected in custody, resulting in his death. Talking to The Indian Express on Sunday, Kanwaljit Kaur, Gurpinder’s mother, had alleged: “Gurpinder was diabetic and was under stress. He was not provided with necessary insulin inside jail and during police remand. My son died due to negligence.”

Amritsar Jail Superintendent Arshdeep Singh Gill, however, had claimed that Gurpinder had a proper supply of insulin. On Monday, Gill said: “There were eight patients in the hospital ward. Tarik Lone was also in the same ward. Food was provided from the jail kitchen to all the prisoners.”

“It was found that excessive bleeding was main reason behind his death. Multiple organs were bleeding. No internal injury was found in the body,” said Dr Kuldip Kumar, who conducted the post-mortem with a panel.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Sunday ordered a magisterial probe into Gurpinder’s death. However, Opposition SAD kept up its attack; In a statement, former SAD minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said: “All this is happening under the nose of the Jails Minister. CM should take prompt action against Sukhjinder Randhawa.”