Punjab arms drop: Amarinder Singh hits out at Pakistan, urges Amit Shah to look into drone issue

Flagging the recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones delivering weapons and communication devices into the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday requested Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the issue first hand.

Singh further said the drone incidents were just one of Pakistan’s “sinister designs” following the scrapping of J&K special status under Article 370.

Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 24, 2019

The fresh push by the Punjab Chief Minister on the issue comes two days after Punjab Police claimed to have busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) that delivered weapons using a drone from Pakistan to Taran Tarn by violating the Indian air space three to four weeks ago.

According to a communique by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s office, the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of terrorist strikes in Punjab and adjoining states. Police seized a huge cache of arms, including 5 AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades during the operation.

CM Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, has decided to hand over further investigations in the case to the NIA as the module is suspected to have international links.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said, “The weapons were suspected to have been delivered recently across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan over drones launched by the Pak establishment, the Pak ISI, and the state-sponsored Jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.”