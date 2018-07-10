Punjab dope test for govt employees: Army conducts it too, says CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday defended his decision on dope test for government employees and police personnel, saying such tests were also conducted in the Army, as a precautionary measure. About former Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh and allegations against former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the Chief Minister said the SIT had already submitted report to the Punjab and Haryana High court.

The current situation in the state, where addicts were resorting to the use of concoctions due to scarcity and high price of drugs, had warranted such harsh steps, the Chief Minister said while talking to mediapersons after the passing out parade at the Police Recruit Training Centre (PRTC) here.

The pressure mounted on drug smugglers had choked the supply lines, forcing addicts to go for concoctions resulting in instantaneous deaths, the Chief Minister pointed out. He reiterated that as far as dope test for politicians and elected representatives was concerned, he would leave the decision to their conscience.

The proposal for death sentence in the first instance of offence was also aimed at the elimination of the drug menace, Captain Amarinder Singh said in response to questions. The increase in tip-offs received by the police and the large number of youth coming to drug treatment and rehabilitation centres showed that the people were also worried about the deaths being caused by the use of concoctions by the youth and were actively joining the government’s campaign against drugs, he added.

Asked about the case against former Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh, the Chief Minister said the Punjab & Haryana High Court had already constituted an SIT to probe the matter and the report had been submitted to the court. With Raj Jit submitting his passport to the court, there was no danger of his fleeing the country, Captain Amarinder Singh added.

CM launches ‘one rank up promotion’ scheme

Meanwhile, Punjab CM on Monday launches ‘one rank up promotion’ scheme to end stagnation in police force and also announced Rs 5 crore from state budget for upgradation of existing infrastructure at PRTC. He said that nobody will retire from Punjab Police before becoming an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). While addressing newly passed out recruits, CM said Punjab was once again going through difficult times, and young recruits would have a critical role to play in combating the dangers like drugs and gangsters in Punjab.

Launching the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme, he piped stars on the uniform of 14 newly promoted police officers. The scheme provides for promotion of Head Constable to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) to Sub Inspector (SI) and Sub Inspector (SI) to Inspector, after having been successfully completed service of 16, 24 and 30 years respectively. On the occasion, 2068 recruits passed out.

