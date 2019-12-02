Punjab: DJ shot dead after tiff over playing music post midnight

A DJ (disc jockey) was shot dead at a pre-wedding party at village Maste Wala of Kot Ise Khan in Moga Saturday night after he refused to continue playing music after midnight. Five people have been booked for murder in the case. According to the FIR, based on the statement given by the victim’s cousin who was with him at the function, the music was first stopped at 10 pm, but continued till midnight after the accused threatened them. When the music was again stopped at midnight, the victim was shot dead by one of the five accused in a fit of rage.

According to the FIR, Gursewak Singh (20) told the police in his statement that on Saturday night, he along with his father Gurdeep Singh and paternal cousin Karan Singh (18) had gone to the residence of Nirvair Singh at village Maste Wala to provide DJ services for a pre-marriage party.

He added that party started around 7 pm and when it was 10 pm, they said that they would stop the music as it was against administration’s orders to play the DJ after 10 pm. However, according to Gursewak, the five accused — Sukhdeep Singh of Dharam Singh Wala with 12-bore rifle, Major Singh (father of the groom Nirvair Singh) also with his 12-bore rifle, Sharanpreet Singh of Saidey Shah Wala with his 315-bore rifle and Sukhchain Singh of Mastewala with his pistol — got furious and started firing in air to threaten them. Seeing them angry, they continued to play the music, he added. Another accused, Jagroop Singh of Mallubania (Ferozepur) was also with them but without a weapon.

Gursewak further told police that at midnight they finally refused to continue and the accused Sukhdeep Singh allegedly opened fire with his 12-bore rifle and the bullet hit Karan Singh on the right side of his chest. As soon as he fell on the floor, the accused fled from the scene. Karan was rushed to Civil Hospital Moga but was declared dead on arrival.

Inspector Amarjit Singh, SHO Kot Ise Khan police station, said that Sukhdeep Singh was carrying the legal weapon of his father but he himself had no authority to carry or use it. “He is a relative of groom’s family and was carrying 12-bore rifle which has a licence in name of his father. He wasn’t authorised to carry it. Another accused Major Singh who also had 12-bore rifle is groom’s father. Three other accused — Sharanpreet, Jagroop and Sukhchain — are also groom’s friends and relatives. All of them are absconding. Sharanpreet and Sukhchain also allegedly fired with their weapons and multiple rounds were fired in the air. We have recovered shells of all weapons from the spot,” he said.

Meanwhile, family of the victim Sunday refused to get the autopsy done till the accused were not arrested. No arrests have been made so far, and the victim’s family have announced a protest on Monday. SHO said that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

An FIR against the five persons was registered on the statement of Gursewak Singh under Section 302 (murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Kot Ise Khan police station.