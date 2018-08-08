Punjab: Dissident AAP MLAs announce ad-hoc PAC

Sukhpal Singh Khaira along with other rebel AAP MLAs during a press conference in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Sukhpal Singh Khaira along with other rebel AAP MLAs during a press conference in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The dissident group of AAP MLAs Tuesday announced an eight-member ad-hoc Political Affairs Committee (PAC) for Punjab.

The eight members of the committee are Sukhpal Singh Khaira, (MLA Bholath), Kanwar Sandhu (MLA Kharar), Nazar Singh Mansahia (MLA Mansa), Jagdev Singh Kamalu (MLA Maur), Baldev Singh (MLA Jaiton), Pirmal Singh Khalsa (MLA Bhadaur), Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal (MLA Raikot) and Jai Krishan Rori (MLA Garhshankar). Mansahia will be the member secretary of the ad-hoc PAC.

Announcing this, Kanwar Sandhu said that the ad-hoc PAC will also have eight special invitees, all of whom will also be members of the proposed ad-hoc State Executive Committee which would be announced later.

Sandhu said the ad-hoc state PAC would monitor and supervise the reconstitution of the entire political structure of the state, including the appointment of the state president/convenor.

It will also set up the party structure at the district, Vidhan Sabha constituency and block levels. “This is the first step towards reconstitution of the structure of AAP in Punjab after the AAP volunteers convention at Bathinda. Six resolutions were passed at the convention, including declaration of autonomy for the Punjab unit. The convention had also scrapped the existing structure of party in the state. The whole process will be in line with the concept of Swaraj as envisaged by our National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal,” Sandhu said.

