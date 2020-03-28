Punjab DGP shares song shaming coronavirus patient

Punjab’s first COVID-19 patient has reportedly infected 22 persons with coronavirus, mostly his friends and relatives, including his grandson. Punjab’s first COVID-19 patient has reportedly infected 22 persons with coronavirus, mostly his friends and relatives, including his grandson.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta has shared a song by singer Sidhu Moose Wala shaming Punjab’s first COVID-19 patient, now deceased, “for spreading coronavirus”.

While the song has used a fictitious name of the patient, however, there are pictures of the 70-year-old and news clippings related to the case are featured in the video.

“Gawacha Gurbaksh, who has been missing since his return from Italy, has something to tell everyone out there. Listen as Sidhu Moose Wala speaks on his behalf, about his journey home & the role he should have played in fight against corona,” tweeted Punjab DGP with a YouTube channel link of Moose Wala, with more than three million subscribers.

The song also shows a Punjab Police insignia in the beginning.

Significantly, Moose Wala was booked last month for promoting violence through his songs and videos by the Mansa police. A case was registered in a series of such cases against many other singers in different parts of Punjab. Moose Wala was booked under Sections 294, 504 and 149 of the IPC.

Punjab’s first COVID-19 patient has reportedly infected 22 persons with coronavirus, mostly his friends and relatives, including his grandson. He had returned to India from Germany via Italy on March 6. He was found coronavirus positive after his death, on March 19.

Health department teams had first approached him on March 14 but apparently the authorities did not report any symptoms in him at that time. It is also not confirmed if he was asked to remain in quarantine.

Health authorities claimed they had asked the patient to remain in self quarantine after they traced him with the help of a list about the persons who had returned from foreign countries.

The lyrics of the song are thus: “Sigi manu jehdi bimari hogi pote nu. Hun sare pind re ghumda firda maut da saeya. Main Gurbaksh Gwacha Italy ton aeya han’ (My disease has now caught my grandson. Death is hovering over all village. I am Gurbaksh Singh, returned from Italy.)”

A doctor said such songs will only stigmatise coronavirus patients further.

“There is already a stigma around coronavirus patients. Even doctors and nurses have been discriminated in many parts of the country. People will stop reporting symptoms if we shame them like thui. It is serious when the Punjab DGP is sharing such a song. The patient in the song never knew he was infected and he died before the report was out. It is a new disease and common people have little knowledge about it,” said the doctor who works at Government Medical College Amritsar and us treating coronavirus patients.

