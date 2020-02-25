Punjab DGP remarks on Kartarpur Corridor could have been avoided: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday said that DGP Dinkar Gupta’s remarks on Kartarpur Corridor “could have been avoided.” Addressing the Assembly before the Question Hour, Singh said the government is happy about the corridor, but the security challenges cannot be ignored. “We are happy that the Kartarpur corridor is open. We are for free access to Nankana Sahib also. But there are serious threats to our security. Pakistan’s ISI has one task only to spoil the peace of its neighbours.”

In response to the opposition’s demand for dismissing the cop, CM Singh said, “Sometimes one tends to make mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. I also make mistakes. If a mistake has been made let us forget it. There are many other issues related to the public, those should be discussed.” Stating that the ISI’s objective is to “disturb Punjab,” Singh listed cases of recovery of arms and ammunition, fake Indian currency seized, a picture od drone pressed by Pakistan among other documents to support his claim.

“Punjabis lost their dear ones, defence personnel and police personnel were martyred. We have busted modules that the ISI prepared for us. We have got out of a tough time,” Captain Amarinder Singh said.

The controversy erupted after, the DGP replying to a question during the Idea Exchange dialogue at The Indian Express office in Panchkula, Friday, had pointed out that Kartarpur Corridor posed “a huge security challenge from terrorism” point of view. “Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by evening he comes back as trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED,” DGP had said. He had added that some elements based in Pakistan were “trying to woo the pilgrims and making overtures to them”.

On Sunday, Gupta said he expresses “sincere regret” if any remark made by him inadvertently caused any hurt to the people of the state. “I only want to ensure a safe & peaceful environment in Punjab necessary for every citizen to flourish and prosper,” he had said in a tweet.

Opposition AAP and SAD staged a protest outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday, demanding the dismissal of the cop. Condemning his remarks, leader of the SAD legislative group in the Assembly, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, said, “The entire Sikh brotherhood all over the world is watching. He has been asked to make this statement”.

