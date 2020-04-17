Punjab DGP orders probe into Khanna police station ‘nude video’

DGP Dinkar Gupta also said that necessary action would be initiated against delinquent officers on the basis of the report. (File) DGP Dinkar Gupta also said that necessary action would be initiated against delinquent officers on the basis of the report. (File)

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta Thursday ordered a probe into a nearly ten-month old, nine-second video clip in which three men can be purportedly seen standing nude allegedly in front of SHO at Khanna Sadar police station. The DGP has directed IG, Ludhiana Range, Jaskaran Singh to carry out a fact-finding probe into the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

DGP Gupta also said that necessary action would be initiated against delinquent officers on the basis of the report.

Meanwhile, Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh said that one of the three men in the video, Jagpal Singh alias Jogi of village Dahedu (under Khanna Sadar police station) was already facing 15 criminal cases registered at Khanna police district. The court found him guilty in four cases and three other cases were still pending in the court, he said.

According to Khanna police sources, the three men seen in the video were Jagpal, his son and their acquaintance. Jagpal is former sarpanch of village Dahedu. The video is of June 2019 and after video went viral recently, Jagpal’s counsel complained to the DGP.

Speaking to media Thursday, Jagpal alleged that in June 2019, he along with his son Gurvir Singh (19) and an acquaintance Jaswant Singh, was picked up by Khanna Sadar SHO Inspector Baljinder Singh. He further alleged that they were stripped, thrashed in the police station and a video recorded. He further said that police action was result of his land dispute with a Congress leader. Though SHO’s face wasn’t visible in the video, his purported voice could be heard in it.

Khanna SSP, meanwhile, said that on June 13, 2019 and FIR under the sections 447/511/379/ 506/34 of IPC had been registered against Jagpal Singh. He added that a probe was underway by Khanna SP to verify authenticity of that FIR

