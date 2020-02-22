Remarks on Kartarpur Corridor misconstrued, says Punjab DGP

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta Saturday said his remarks made at The Indian Express Ideas Exchange event on February 20 were being misunderstood or being willfully misconstrued.

In a statement issued here, Gupta said, “I rejoiced at the opening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor which has fulfilled the decades-old aspirations of millions of devotees like myself all over the world who profess their faith in Guru Nanak Dev Ji and his divine teachings. Their daily ardas for ‘khulle darshan-deedaar’ of religious shrines that remain in post-Partition Pakistan, was finally answered. It was a matter of even greater happiness that it coincided with the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji”.

He said the state government and all its agencies, including the Punjab Police, worked with great devotion and commitment to successfully observe the historic event. “As the state DGP, I assure that we will continue to strive to work towards facilitating trouble-free access to the holy shrine of Sri Kartarpur Sahib,” he said.

Gupta also said that as the DGP of Punjab, which is faced with a battle against violent extremism that continues to be funded and supported from across the border, he cannot over emphasize the need to remain vigilant.

“I only red-flagged the obvious ‘potential’ for misuse by elements notorious for their hostility towards India and their effort to exploit every opportunity, even the most pious one, to disturb peace and communal harmony”, he said.

Gupta further said his remarks at The Indian Express event were strictly pertaining to the security and safety of Punjab and India. He said there was absolutely no reference to any religion or community in his remarks but simply that some anti-national elements based in hostile neighborhood could misuse and exploit this opportunity and, therefore, “we” need to be vigilant to such potential dangers in the interest of peace and security of the people of the state, who, he said, had already suffered a lot in the past at the hands of terrorism promoted by our hostile neighbour.

The DGP said he was present when the first pilgrim crossed the border at Dera Baba Nanak to visit Sri Kartarpur Sahib in November 2019. In the four months since, the Punjab Police has facilitated more than 51,000 devotees, he said.

